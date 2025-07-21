Asim Munir For President? Why India Should Be Watching Pakistan’s Power Shuffle Closely

From Lahore to Karachi, political circles and common citizens alike are abuzz with speculation: is Pakistan’s powerful Army Chief, General Asim Munir, planning to become the country’s next President? Reports in some Pakistani media suggest that Munir is exploring constitutional changes to remove current President Asif Ali Zardari — father of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto — and potentially install himself in the top civilian post.

Why Is Munir Eyeing Presidency?

While military interference in Pakistan’s civilian affairs is hardly new, Munir’s move raises deeper questions. Analysts believe the army wants tighter control over the political narrative, especially after recent friction with Bilawal Bhutto, who openly criticised Munir’s war-mongering statements following India’s Operation Sindoor. The army reportedly expected Bilawal to amplify anti-India rhetoric during his foreign visits, but instead, he diplomatically stuck to the Indus Waters Treaty — defying the military’s agenda.

Rising Tensions Between PPP-Military

This defiance has widened the rift between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the military. Zardari’s position as President has become a pressure point, with speculation that removing him would also weaken Bilawal’s political standing. The friction intensified after Bilawal gave a controversial interview stating that if India provides intelligence on Masood Azhar’s whereabouts, Pakistan would consider arresting him — a statement that upset both the military and terror networks with known ties to the army.

Extradition Dilemma

Although there’s no formal extradition treaty between India and Pakistan, international law includes a principle called "Double Criminality" — which allows extradition if the accused is wanted in both countries for the same crime. Hafiz Saeed, for instance, faces trial in Pakistan for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and has also been convicted in the U.S. for related terrorism charges. Similarly, Masood Azhar is accused in Pakistan of plotting ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf’s assassination. These overlapping legal cases mean that extradition isn’t impossible — and recent signals from the Pakistani government have made terror-linked factions and Munir's circle uneasy.

Munir - De Facto Leader?

Despite PM Shehbaz Sharif dismissing the speculation about Munir’s presidential ambitions, history paints a different picture. Munir was recently elevated to Field Marshal, a rare honour last conferred on Ayub Khan, who also transitioned from military chief to President-dictator. Munir, too, holds a resume filled with powerful postings — from DG ISI to Army Chief — and his high-profile solo visits to key nations such as Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Iran suggest a man positioning himself at the global forefront, with or without civilian endorsement.

What This Means for India

A Pakistan led by Field Marshal Munir — either officially or from behind the scenes — would be deeply militarised, potentially escalating tensions with New Delhi. India already sees Munir as the architect of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, a staunch supporter of the two-nation theory, and someone who has publicly referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein.” His rise could mean tougher rhetoric, aggressive posturing on Kashmir, and tighter coordination between the military and terror proxies.

The Bottom Line

Whether or not Munir becomes President, his growing dominance in Pakistan’s power structure is undeniable. And for India, a military-first Pakistan under Munir’s shadow is a clear red flag — both diplomatically and on the security front.