Asim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Expands Army Chief’s Authority

Pakistan’s parliament has approved a major constitutional amendment that grants lifetime legal immunity to the army chief while expanding his powers and reducing the authority of the Supreme Court. The move has sparked strong criticism from the opposition, which claims it undermines democracy and judicial independence in the country.

Bill Passed With Two-Thirds Majority

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed in the National Assembly with more than a two-thirds majority. According to Dawn, 234 lawmakers voted in favour, while only four opposed the bill. The Senate had already approved the bill earlier this week with 64 votes in favour and no opposition votes, as opposition members had boycotted the session.

The bill will now return to the Senate for reconsideration of minor changes, before being sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for formal approval.

Army Chief to Chief of Defence Forces

One of the key provisions of the amendment gives Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) an additional title — Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). This new designation formally places the army chief in charge of the army, navy, and air force, making him the overall head of the country’s defence forces.

This change effectively gives General Asim Munir, the current army chief, a broader constitutional role and greater authority than any of his predecessors. The bill also ensures that honorary military titles, such as Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet, remain lifetime designations, even after retirement.

New Constitutional Court to Limit Supreme Court’s Role

The amendment also establishes a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to handle constitutional matters, effectively reducing the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction. The new court’s judges will be appointed by the government, and it will operate separately from the existing Supreme Court.

According to the bill, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) title will remain with the current officeholder. However, future appointments will redefine the CJP as the senior-most judge among the chief justices of both the Supreme Court and the FCC.

The new court will also be barred from ratifying acts of high treason, a clause that critics argue shields the military and state institutions from accountability.

Opposition Slams Move, Government Defends It

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, walked out of parliament before the vote, tearing up copies of the bill in protest. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the government had “sunk the ship of democracy and judicial independence” by passing the amendment without proper debate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defended the bill’s passage, saying the vote demonstrated “solidarity and national unity” among lawmakers.