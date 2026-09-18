/Asim Munir-Masood Azhar meeting raises questions over Pakistan’s terror policy

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has reportedly held a meeting with Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar at a private guest house, according to sources cited in media reports. The reported meeting is said to have lasted around two and a half hours and allegedly took place on September 16, just two days after Pakistan increased the bounty on Azhar to Rs 70 lakh and listed him as a fugitive in its Federal Investigation Agency’s latest Red Book. There has been no public confirmation of the reported meeting so far.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the reported meeting and examined what it could mean for Pakistan’s approach towards terrorism, its position ahead of the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary, and its implications for India.
The reported meeting has drawn attention because of its timing. On September 14, Pakistan’s FIA increased the reward for information leading to Masood Azhar’s arrest from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70 lakh and retained his name in its Red Book of most-wanted terrorists. The move came ahead of the FATF plenary scheduled to be held in Paris from October 26 to 30.
India has questioned the credibility of Pakistan’s latest action against Azhar, describing the increased bounty as a superficial measure and calling for concrete action against terrorism instead.
The timing of the alleged meeting has therefore raised questions over the contrast between Pakistan’s public position and the reported interaction involving its Army chief and the Jaish-e-Mohammed leader. Pakistan has maintained since 2021 that Azhar is no longer in the country and has claimed that he fled to Afghanistan. At the same time, the FIA has now categorised him as a fugitive and increased the reward for his capture.
The development also comes against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s record on terrorism financing. Pakistan was placed on the FATF’s increased monitoring, or ‘grey’, list from 2018 until 2022. Its latest action against Azhar has been viewed by several reports as an attempt to demonstrate action against terrorism ahead of the October review.
Another issue examined in the DNA analysis was the rebuilding of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Markaz Subhan Allah headquarters in Bahawalpur. The complex was extensively damaged during Operation Sindoor and has since been rebuilt. Recent reports said the facility had been restored, with the compound showing extensive reconstruction.
The reported rebuilding of the facility has added to questions about Pakistan’s handling of terrorist infrastructure. While reports have pointed to alleged involvement or funding by Pakistani authorities, the specific claim that the government provided Rs 47 crore for the reconstruction requires separate documentary verification and should not be treated as established fact without further evidence.
The reported meeting also allegedly included Mufti Abdul Rahim and Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. The two clerics have featured in discussions surrounding Pakistan’s religious and political networks, while Ashrafi has previously made statements on Kashmir and India.
The DNA analysis also turned to the changing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Ministry of Defence’s latest annual assessment, local recruitment into terrorist organisations has fallen sharply over the past five years — from 146 youths in 2021 to 121 in 2022, 19 in 2023, four in 2024 and just one in 2025.
The same assessment recorded zero stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025. The Defence Ministry attributed the broader improvement in the security situation to sustained counter-terror operations, a strengthened security grid and other government measures, while cautioning that the region remains unpredictable.
The discussion also contrasted developments in Kashmir with continuing violence inside Pakistan. A suicide attack at a mosque in a police compound in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was cited as an example of the security challenges Pakistan continues to face domestically.
At the same time, Pakistan is dealing with a severe energy crisis, with restrictions and blackouts affecting daily life. The DNA analysis questioned the priorities of the country’s leadership at a time when ordinary Pakistanis are facing economic and energy-related difficulties.
Against this backdrop, the reported interaction between Asim Munir and Masood Azhar has raised fresh questions over the gap between Pakistan’s stated counter-terrorism measures and the allegations surrounding its handling of militant networks.
For India, the issue remains significant because of Masood Azhar’s history and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s involvement in terrorism directed against India. The reported meeting, if confirmed, would add another layer to the continuing debate over Pakistan’s approach towards terrorist organisations and its commitments to the international community.
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