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Asim Munir-Masood Azhar meeting raises questions over Pakistan’s terror policy

The reported meeting has drawn attention because of its timing. On September 14, Pakistan’s FIA increased the reward for information leading to Masood Azhar’s arrest from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70 lakh and retained his name in its Red Book of most-wanted terrorists.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Asim Munir-Masood Azhar meeting raises questions over Pakistan’s terror policy

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Zee Media Bureau

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