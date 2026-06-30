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Asim Munir’s army’s brutal act: Bombs dropped on civilians in PoK using drones – watch video

According to the Awami Action Committee, prompt action was taken to remove and defuse the bombs, which helped prevent a major loss of life.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Asim Munir’s army’s brutal act: Bombs dropped on civilians in PoK using drones – watch video

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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