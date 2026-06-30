/Asim Munir’s army’s brutal act: Bombs dropped on civilians in PoK using drones – watch video

Pakistan Army Action in PoK: In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, protests that began over governance and basic rights have now entered a tense phase after reports of a drone incident in Rawalakot. According to the Awami Action Committee, four explosive devices, described as similar to RDX with timers attached, were dropped late on June 28 between 12 am and 1 am at a protest site where a large crowd had gathered.
The group released video footage and said the devices landed in an area where people had been staging a sit-in. Local organisers claimed that timely action helped remove and neutralise the devices before they could detonate. It prevented casualties.
The unrest in PoK has been building for weeks. Internet services have been shut since June 5. The move has added to anger among residents who are protesting over economic hardship and lack of political voice.
Over the past weeks, reports have also emerged of violent incidents during clashes between protesters and security forces. Local groups claim that dozens of people were killed in earlier confrontations. In the following days, access to food supplies was also disrupted in several areas to pressure local communities.
BIG: Pakistani Army dropped bombs by drone at protest site in Rawalakot, PoK, Awami Action Committee releases video.— Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) June 29, 2026
According to the Awami Action Committee between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. today four RDX-like explosive devices fitted with timers were dropped by a drone over… pic.twitter.com/PeNp7OXEmG
Despite violent attempts aimed at suppressing dissent, demonstrations have continued in multiple towns. On the 21st day of protests, more than 60,000 people were reported at Eidgah ground in Rawalakot, while rallies were also held in other cities with slogans directed against authorities in Islamabad and the local administration.
Addressing the gathering, Awami Action Committee member Sardar Liaqat Hayat said that “the message has been delivered to Islamabad and its local representatives that the people will win this struggle”.
Tensions also rose after Opposition leader in Pakistan’s Senate Mahmood Achakzai and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were not allowed to meet protesters in PoK. The delegation left Islamabad but was stopped at Kahuta and prevented from moving further.
The incident added another layer to the strained political situation in the region, where access and movement are tightly controlled.
The developments have also drawn attention outside Pakistan. Protests were held in London last week outside the British Parliament, followed by a march towards 10 Downing Street. Demonstrators urged the UK government to take up the issue at an international level and push for humanitarian assistance in affected areas.
At the core of the unrest are long-standing woes over inflation, limited political representation and local governance structures. Residents have also expressed dissatisfaction over what they see as increasing control from Islamabad in regional affairs.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.