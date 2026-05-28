Asim Munir’s growing nightmare: Lashkar-linked threats expose Pakistan’s internal fault lines | DNA

Pakistan’s rapidly changing political and security landscape is beginning to expose growing tensions between the country’s military establishment and the extremist groups it once nurtured for strategic purposes. For years, it was widely believed that Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir faced little to no challenge within the country’s power structure. However, recent statements from Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terrorist figure Saifullah Kasuri have sparked fresh concerns about a possible confrontation brewing between Islamabad’s ruling establishment and hardline Islamist networks.

Although Kasuri did not directly mention either Asim Munir or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his remarks, his references to the country’s “rulers” and “those in power” were widely interpreted as a warning aimed at Pakistan’s top leadership. In today’s DNA, Zee News analysed the growing nightmare of Pakistan and its army chief, Asim Munir.

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Trump’s Abraham Accords Push Adds Pressure

The trigger behind the apparent tension is believed to be renewed international pressure linked to the Abraham Accords framework. Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged several Muslim-majority nations friendly to Washington to formally recognise Israel under the Abraham Accords initiative. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are believed to be moving closer toward a possible agreement.

Trump also reportedly warned that countries refusing to participate could face questions from Washington regarding their “intentions” and strategic alignment. That wording has reportedly placed Pakistan’s leadership in a difficult position.

Analysts believe Pakistan’s military and political leadership understand the risks of alienating Washington at a time when the country is facing economic instability, diplomatic pressure, and internal insurgencies. At the same time, Pakistan’s radical Islamist groups strongly oppose any recognition of Israel and may resist such a shift violently.

A Delicate Balancing Act for Islamabad

Pakistan now finds itself trapped between competing pressures. On one side is the need to maintain ties with the United States and Western powers. On the other are powerful extremist and hardline religious networks capable of mobilizing armed resistance. So far, Pakistan’s military leadership has remained publicly silent on the issue. However, security observers say that silence may not satisfy radical factions. Pakistan’s history offers several examples of violent confrontations between the military and extremist organizations. One of the most significant incidents occurred in 2007 during the Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) crisis in Islamabad.

Under pressure from Western governments, then-President Pervez Musharraf launched operations against radical groups operating inside Pakistan. During the Lal Masjid siege, heavily armed militants occupied the mosque complex, leading to a military assault that lasted nearly 30 hours. The operation resulted in the deaths of dozens of extremists, along with casualties among Pakistani security forces. The episode triggered a wave of retaliatory terror attacks across Pakistan and marked a turning point in the country’s internal security crisis.

Lashkar’s Growing Influence Raises Concerns

Security analysts believe Pakistan’s military leadership is well aware of the threat posed by heavily armed extremist networks. As army chief, Asim Munir has personally witnessed the devastating impact of terrorism inside Pakistan, including major attacks on mosques and military installations.

This time, however, the warning signals are reportedly emerging from Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked circles — a group long accused internationally of operating with varying degrees of support or tolerance from sections of Pakistan’s security establishment.

According to independent assessments, Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to have thousands of armed operatives, along with an extensive political and logistical support structure. Some estimates place the wider network’s reach at more than 1,50,000 supporters and affiliates.

US intelligence-linked assessments have previously alleged that the group generates substantial financial resources through illegal activities and regional networks. The organization is also believed to maintain influence beyond Pakistan’s borders, including links in Afghanistan.

Security Challenges Mount for Pakistan

Pakistan’s military is already stretched by insurgencies in Balochistan and unrest in Pashtun-dominated regions near the Afghan border. Analysts say Islamabad currently lacks the capacity for a direct confrontation with another large and well-armed extremist network. This explains why both the Pakistani government and military are proceeding cautiously on sensitive geopolitical issues such as the Abraham Accords.

The emerging tensions underscore a broader challenge that has haunted Pakistan for decades — the risk posed by militant groups that have grown powerful enough to challenge the very state structures that once enabled them.