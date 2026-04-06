Asim Munir up all night, calls with Vance and Araghchi – Iran rejects ceasefire, war to become even bigger?

US-Israel-Iran War: Behind the scenes of the escalating war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, a flurry of overnight phone calls, draft proposals and diplomatic messaging has begun to emerge. Pakistan is now trying to position itself as a mediator, with Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly staying up through the night and holding talks with officials in Washington and Tehran to help prevent further escalation.

According to Reuters, a ceasefire draft prepared jointly by Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt has been shared with both Iran and the United States. The document is expected to be intensively discussed. There are reports that Iran has rejected the US demands.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has raised the pressure by warning military action could intensify. He indicated in a pressure this evening strikes would be expanded and intensified.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overnight diplomacy gathers pace

As tensions rose, Pakistani sources said that Munir was engaged in discussions with senior officials from both sides. He reportedly spoke overnight with US Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The outreach showed urgency among mediators trying to prevent the war from further expanding. Pakistan, China and the United States are working toward an interim ceasefire, while Iran has not so far agreed to the proposals.

These diplomatic efforts were taking place at a time when tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to increase. The waterway is one of the world’s most critical oil supply routes, making any escalation immediately relevant to international energy markets.

What is in the proposed plan?

According to sources familiar with the talks, the proposed arrangement had been structured in two phases. The first phase called for an immediate ceasefire followed by steps toward a longer-term solution. The understanding was expected to take the form of a memorandum facilitated by Pakistan.

Reports indicate that negotiators were also discussing a possible 45-day ceasefire period with an aim to provide breathing space for broader negotiations. The plan was informally being referred to as the Islamabad Agreement, with the possibility of final face-to-face talks taking place in Islamabad.

The second phase of the proposal involved reopening Hormuz. However, Tehran was reluctant about a temporary ceasefire and wants a more durable arrangement. There is also a perception that Washington may not be ready for a long-term settlement.

Who was mediating?

The mediation effort included Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, all of which have been pushing for a negotiated solution from the beginning of the war. Diplomatic channels are active, though expectations for an immediate breakthrough are limited.

Sources suggest that a major agreement presently appears unlikely, even as conversations continue. There is also concern in Tehran about avoiding a scenario similar to Gaza or Lebanon, where ceasefires have collapsed and fighting resumed.

Despite the uncertainty, negotiations are underway, and mediators continue to push for progress.