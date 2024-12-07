Assad’s Hold Weaken On Key Syrian Cities; Rebels Seize Daraa, Advance On Homs | 10 Updates

Syrian rebels seized control of Daraa, the birthplace of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. The city’s fall on Saturday, December 7, marks a major shift in the prolonged civil war. Daraa is the fourth key city to slip from government control in a week.

The Indian government issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging citizens to avoid all travel to Syria. The warning cited significant risks due to the prevailing situation in the country. "In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the MEA said.

Syria Conflict: 10 Updates

Rebels have claimed victory in Daraa, the city that ignited Syria’s 2011 uprising, shaking the Assad regime. Videos on social media show rebels celebrating with locals. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that opposition forces now hold over 90% of Daraa province, forcing regime troops to retreat repeatedly. Rebel sources told Reuters that the military agreed to withdraw from Daraa. The deal ensures army officials safe passage to Damascus, located 100 km north. Aleppo and Hama recently fell to an Islamist-led rebel alliance. Daraa, however, was seized by local armed groups, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs as rebels are advancing toward this Syrian city. Located in a strategic location, it connects Damascus to Assad's coastal strongholds and Russian military bases. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is leading the rebel offensive. The group has roots in Al-Qaeda and is designated a terrorist organisation by Western governments. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani stated in an interview that their main goal is to overthrow Assad. Iran is reportedly withdrawing military personnel from Syria amid regional tensions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday. They discussed the need for a political solution in Syria as rebel forces advance, the State Department said. The US urged its citizens in Syria to leave immediately while commercial flights are still available. Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen Farrayah has declared the Jaber border crossing with Syria closed, citing security concerns in southern Syria.

