At 17, he joined the war. At 56, he rules Iran: The secret rise of Mojtaba Khamenei

US-Israel vs Iran War: When Mojtaba Khamenei took charge as Iran’s supreme leader on March 8, 2026, many observers of Iranian politics were stunned. Ten days before his appointment, United States and Israeli strikes had killed his father, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, ending one of the longest leadership eras in the Islamic Republic. Within days, the Assembly of Experts named the 56-year-old cleric as the country’s third supreme leader and placed him at the centre of power in a nation of nearly 90 million people.

The speed of that transition raised questions. Mojtaba had never delivered a public speech. He had never contested an election or held a formal government office. His public profile was unusually small for someone who now stood at the top of Iran’s political system.

The roots of that rise stretch back four decades to a battlefield.

A wartime beginning

In 1986, Mojtaba was a teenager when he volunteered to fight in the Iran-Iraq War. The military campaign had already dragged on for six years and had consumed hundreds of thousands of lives. His father was serving as Iran’s president and was a close ally of the country’s founding leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The young volunteer joined the Habib ibn Mazahir Battalion of the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah division, a formation within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed along the western front. The battalion’s name was rooted in early Islamic history. Habib ibn Mazahir al-Asadi was remembered as a loyal companion of Imam Hussein who chose to stand beside him during the Battle of Karbala in the seventh century, accepting death rather than abandoning his cause.

Mojtaba’s time in combat was brief, though it placed him inside one of the most influential military circles of the Islamic Republic. He reportedly fought in active engagements and at one point went missing during fighting linked to the recapture of Mehran before returning home.

The war years left behind something more enduring than battlefield experience. The young volunteer had formed relationships with the IRGC leadership who would later influence Iran’s security establishment for decades.

His service in the Habib Battalion created lasting links with the Revolutionary Guards and built institutional support that later proved crucial to his authority. His position drew strength from alignment with Iran’s security institutions rather than from public political legitimacy or theological standing.

The commanders who built a network

Several officers connected to the same wartime division later rose to commanding roles across Iran’s military structure. Their careers intersected repeatedly with Mojtaba’s path to power.

Hossein Taeb joined the IRGC in the early years of the war and endured personal loss when a brother died in combat. His career encountered turbulence after the war when he was forced out of the Ministry of Intelligence over accusations that he had fabricated cases against the children of then-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

By that time the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei later brought Taeb into his own office. He moved upward through the system and eventually became commander of the Basij militia between 2007 and 2009. He later served as the founding head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organisation and held the position for more than a decade.

Another person from the same network was Hossein Nejat. During the war, he worked in counter-intelligence at the Guards’ Khatam ol-Anbia headquarters. His career later placed him at the centre of Iran’s internal security apparatus.

Nejat spent a decade leading the Vali Amr Corps, the unit responsible for the personal protection of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He later moved into senior intelligence roles and eventually became deputy commander of Sarallah Headquarters, the command responsible for maintaining security in Tehran during unrest, coups or civil disturbances.

Western governments later imposed sanctions on him for his role in the alleged suppression of protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

The wartime network also included Qasem Soleimani, one of the most recognised faces in Iran’s modern military history. He rose to lead the Quds Force, the external operations arm of the IRGC. Through that role he built alliances with groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen, creating a web of armed partners widely described as the Axis of Resistance.

His influence abruptly ended when a United States drone strike killed him near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

Hossein Hamedani formed another link in the chain. A founding member of the IRGC after the 1979 revolution, he fought through the Iran-Iraq War before moving into senior command roles. Years later, he oversaw Iranian military operations in Syria and played a major role in sustaining the government of Bashar al-Assad during the country’s civil war.

He died in an airstrike near Aleppo in 2015, becoming one of the first senior IRGC generals killed in that conflict.

These men shared more than ideology. Their early wartime connections tied them to the son of the supreme leader long before his name entered public debate as a potential successor.

Influence behind the scenes

For many years after the war, Mojtaba was largely invisible in Iran’s public life. He did not appear in government structures and rarely appeared in photographs or public events. But diplomats and analysts increasingly described him as a central person operating within the political system.

American diplomatic cables later released through WikiLeaks portrayed him as a powerful person working behind the scenes, someone capable of influencing appointments and controlling access to the supreme leader.

His lack of a formal office became a source of influence rather than a limitation. Control over access to the country’s top authority allowed him to build relationships across Iran’s political and military institutions while avoiding the scrutiny that usually accompanies official power.

Washington later moved against him directly. In 2019, the United States Treasury imposed sanctions under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump targeting the inner circle of the supreme leader. The Treasury described as acting on behalf of his father in an official capacity despite never holding an elected or formal government position.

American officials accused him of working closely with the IRGC’s Quds Force and the Basij militia to advance the leadership’s agenda inside Iran and across the region.

Observers often described his influence as the power of a gatekeeper. Control over access to the supreme leader allowed him to influence decisions, guide appointments and strengthen ties with security institutions that formed the backbone of the state.

Political shadows

His name surfaced publicly during the presidential election of 2005 that brought hardline politician Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power. Reformist candidate Mehdi Karroubi accused Mojtaba Khamenei of influencing the election through connections with the IRGC and the Basij militia, alleging that financial support reached religious networks to strengthen Ahmadinejad’s campaign.

Karroubi sent a letter directly to the supreme leader describing these claims. Ali Khamenei responded by defending his son and describing him as a master in his own right rather than someone operating merely as the child of the country’s top authority.

The issue returned during the turmoil that followed Ahmadinejad’s disputed re-election in 2009. The vote triggered the largest protests since the founding of the Islamic Republic. Commanded at the time by Hossein Taeb, the Basij militia led a crackdown that eventually crushed the demonstrations.

Opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi, who had served as Iran’s last prime minister, later spent years under house arrest without formal charges after the unrest.

A succession that changes the system

When Mojtaba Khamenei took the position of supreme leader, the appointment carried deep historical meaning. The Islamic Republic emerged from a revolution that overthrew a hereditary monarchy. Ayatollah Khomeini once wrote that Islam rejected monarchy and hereditary succession, describing dynastic rule as a harmful system of government.

The rise of a son to replace his father therefore became a turning point in the political story of the Islamic Republic. The change drew attention from scholars and analysts who viewed the transition as a moment that redefined the revolutionary narrative on which the state was built.

Reports from Iranian media described intense lobbying ahead of the vote within the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for choosing the supreme leader. Members reportedly received visits and phone calls from people linked to the IRGC before the decision was made.

That dynamic highlighted the role of Iran’s security institutions in the final outcome. The military organisation that Mojtaba had briefly served in as a teenager now stood behind the man who had become the country’s most powerful person.

The new leader entered office during a period filled with immediate challenges. Iran is faced with a major regional war, a deep economic crisis and mounting environmental pressures. Public frustration had already erupted in several waves of protests over the past decade.

Support from the IRGC provided a strong foundation for authority within the state structure. The durability of that support as Iran faces war and domestic pressure will decide the future of Mojtba’s leadership and the direction of the Islamic Republic itself.