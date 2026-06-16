/At G7 Summit, PM Modi underscores importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships

"He said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality. PM highlighted that India has always followed 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiatives and that India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote on X.