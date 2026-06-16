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At G7 Summit, PM Modi underscores importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships

At the G7 Summit in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that trust, equality, and solidarity should form the foundation of international partnerships, reaffirming India's commitment to sustainable and inclusive global development.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
At G7 Summit, PM Modi underscores importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships
Image Credit: IANS

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