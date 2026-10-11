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At least 109 migrants, including 15 children dead after migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti

At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died and over 116 remain missing after a boat carrying around 305 people capsized off Djibouti while travelling towards Yemen, the IOM said.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
At least 109 migrants, including 15 children dead after migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti
Image Credit: X/@shameensuleman

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At least 109 migrants, including 15 children dead after migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti
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