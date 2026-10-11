/At least 109 migrants, including 15 children dead after migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti

At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died and more than 116 remain missing after a boat carrying around 305 people capsized while travelling from Djibouti to Yemen, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday.
According to survivor accounts cited by the IOM, the boat overturned during the night of October 8–9 near Guhere, north of Obock, a port town in Djibouti.
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.