At least 15 children hospitalized in New York City with mystery disease, similar to Kawasaki disease

At least 15 children in New York City have been hospitalized with a mystery illness which experts believe may be connected to coronavirus COVID-19. Experts maintained that the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, is a rare blood vessel disorder.

“Even though it’s uncommon, compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who have contracted this disease, it’s still causing us concern,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

CBS reported that of the 15 hospitalized, four children tested positive for coronavirus, while six who tested negative had coronavirus antibodies.

“We are learning that even though children are by and large mildly affected when it comes to COVID-19 that there can be situations that they are more severely affected. And thank God in this situation we haven’t had any children who have died with this Kawasaki or Kawasaki-like illness,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot added.

The symptoms of this mystery disease include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, rash, swollen lymph nodes, inflammation in the eyes.

Talking about the Kawasaki-like disease, Dr Barbot said, “Generally, children present with prolonged high fevers, several days of very high fevers. They can also have very red eyes, very brightly colored lips. One of the hallmarks that we see is what we call a strawberry tongue, which means their tongue is very bright and red. The other symptoms children can have are a rash. They can have swelling of their hands and feet."

“Generally, if the condition is identified early, there is definitive treatment, and there are typically no long-term consequences. However, if the syndrome is not identified early, there can be long-term consequences, most commonly related to ongoing heart problems,” she added.

A health alert has been issued by New York City’s Department of Health, directing all the doctors to report similar cases. Hospitals are also working with the state Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics to track, report and determine the reason behind this disease.