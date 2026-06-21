/At least 250,000 girls sexually abused: UK MPs' independent report exposes ‘Pakistani men’s grooming gang’ in Britain

The report highlights that grooming gangs operated in at least 149 local authority districts, affecting nearly 40% of such areas in the UK. Girls as young as 11 were systematically groomed, befriended with gifts, alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes, then collected in taxis from school gates, streets, or care homes. They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels, where they faced repeated rape, gang rape, torture, filming for blackmail, and trafficking between locations. Some were subjected to forced conversion or even trafficked abroad.