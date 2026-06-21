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At least 250,000 girls sexually abused: UK MPs' independent report exposes ‘Pakistani men’s grooming gang’ in Britain

The report cliamedthre were 264 convictions for group-based child sexual exploitation between 2005 and 2017 found that 84% of offenders were South Asian, with the vast majority being Pakistani Muslims.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
At least 250,000 girls sexually abused: UK MPs' independent report exposes ‘Pakistani men’s grooming gang’ in Britain
Image Credit: An independent report by UK MP has exposed widespread sexual abuse mainly by Pakistani men grooming gangs across the UK (Representative Image IANS)

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