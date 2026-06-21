/At least 250,000 girls sexually abused: UK MPs' independent report exposes ‘Pakistani men’s grooming gang’ in Britain

An independent inquiry led by British MP Rupert Lowe released a ‘Gang Rape Enquiry Report’ on June 16. The report estimated that at least 250,000 girls, predominantly White British, have been victims of systematic sexual abuse by grooming gangs over several decades, with the vast majority of convicted perpetrators being ‘Pakistani Muslim men.’
The Rape Gang Inquiry Report, chaired by survivor-turned-activist Sammy Woodhouse, draws on victim testimonies, whistleblower accounts, court records, and prior investigations. It describes one of the most disturbing failures in modern British history, where organised networks of men, primarily of Pakistani heritage, targeted vulnerable girls, often from dysfunctional families or care homes, across towns and cities nationwide.
The report highlights that grooming gangs operated in at least 149 local authority districts, affecting nearly 40% of such areas in the UK. Girls as young as 11 were systematically groomed, befriended with gifts, alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes, then collected in taxis from school gates, streets, or care homes. They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels, where they faced repeated rape, gang rape, torture, filming for blackmail, and trafficking between locations. Some were subjected to forced conversion or even trafficked abroad.
Many victims suffered pregnancies from rape, coerced abortions, miscarriages under trauma, or had children removed by the state.
The NHS recorded genital injuries, multiple sexually transmitted infections in children as young as 13, and suicide attempts, yet it often discharged victims back to their abusers without proper safeguarding.
An analysis cited in the report claims 264 convictions for group-based child sexual exploitation between 2005 and 2017 found that 84% of offenders were South Asian, with the vast majority being Pakistani Muslims. Other inquiries and court data suggest that around 87% of convicted perpetrators in such cases bore distinctively Muslim names, far exceeding their proportion of the UK population. The report notes that most perpetrators were never convicted.
The inquiry also accuses police, social services, schools, the NHS, taxi licensing authorities, and successive governments of catastrophic failures spanning decades.
A key factor cited was a reluctance to act due to fears of being labelled racist, given the ethnic and religious profile of the gangs. The report links the crimes to cultural and theological elements within certain Muslim communities, including attitudes toward non-Muslim girls viewed as "white trash" or "kuffar," reinforced by honour-shame dynamics and interpretations of Islamic doctrine.
In his independent report, Rupert Lowe wrote, “Britain doesn’t have a racism problem, it has an immigration problem,” attributing the scandal’s growth to post-war immigration policies and multiculturalism that ignored cultural incompatibilities in the UK.
The report also cites crimes that date back to the 1950s but became more visible from the 1970s, with major cases emerging in Rotherham, Oxford, Telford, Rochdale, and other areas.
The report makes strong recommendations, including life imprisonment with minimum tariffs of 50 years for ringleaders and 25 years for participants in group-based child sexual exploitation.
It calls for the deportation of all foreign nationals convicted of such offences and the stripping of British citizenship, followed by deportation for dual nationals. Additional measures recommended in the report include better support for victims and survivors, harsher sentencing, and addressing root causes without political correctness.
This independent inquiry, which lacked statutory powers but was survivor-led and crowd-funded, comes amid growing pressure for a full national statutory probe.
It has reignited debate within the UK on integration, child protection, and institutional accountability. The findings have triggered widespread outrage, with demands for action against those who enabled the abuse and calls for accountability over what the report describes as “pure unfettered evil” that was allowed to continue due to systemic failures and inaction.
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