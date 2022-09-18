NewsWorld
ACCIDENT

At least 27 killed, over 20 injured after bus overturns in southwestern China

A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others.

Beijing: A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, according to local police.The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sandu county, around 170 km (105 miles) southeast of the provincial capital, Guiyang, local police said in a statement, reported Canberra Times.

The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated.No other information was immediately released.More details are awaited.

