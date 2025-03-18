At Least 44 Killed In Fresh Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Gaza's Ministry of Health stated that fresh Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday morning raised the death toll to 69, according to hospitals receiving the bodies.

Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas positions in its heaviest assault on the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes due to the lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the operation was a one-time pressure tactic or if the 17-month-old war was being resumed altogether.

“This comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the U.S. Presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators,” Netanyahu's office said.

Criticizing the new Israeli attacks, Taher Nunu, a Hamas official said, “The international community faces a moral test: either it allows the return of the crimes committed by the occupation army or it enforces a commitment to ending the aggression and war against innocent people in Gaza,” he said.

(With AP inputs)