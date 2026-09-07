/At least 5 killed after Amazon cargo jet overruns Miami runway, operations halted

At least five people were killed after an Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air overran a runway and crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday, officials said. The Boeing 767-300, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598, had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The aircraft overshot the airport’s diagonal runway at around 2 pm ET (1800 GMT), hitting several vehicles before catching fire and sending thick smoke into the air. Following the crash, all runways and taxiways at the airport were closed, while a ground stop was also imposed.
NEW: An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 cargo jet overran the runway at Miami International Airport and caught fire.— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 6, 2026
Heavy black smoke visible from across the city.
The FAA issued a ground stop. pic.twitter.com/RNL2db0GRI
More than 60 units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene as emergency personnel worked to contain the fire and assess those affected by the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash, while the National Transportation Safety Board is also collecting information as part of its response.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel confirmed that an Amazon Air cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air was involved in an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport.
Nantel said the situation was developing rapidly and that the company was still working to gather more information. She added that Amazon was coordinating closely with local authorities and officials to establish what had happened. “Our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved,” she said, adding that the company was making every effort to support those affected.
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