At Least 64 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

At least 64 Palestinians were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including children and displaced families, the Civil Defence in Gaza said. The attack targeted residential areas, a school sheltering civilians, and a humanitarian aid warehouse.

As per IANS, on Saturday, Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence, told Xinhua news agency that seven young men were killed and several others wounded when Israeli artillery shelled a group of Palestinians trying to return to their homes in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. He added that four people, including a woman and two children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the gate of Salah al-Din School, which shelters displaced families in western Gaza City. A fifth person was also killed in an airstrike on a residential apartment in the northern part of the city.

At least 11 others were killed in attacks on a Palestinian gathering, while nine others were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a warehouse for distributing humanitarian aid in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Basal added.

The Hamas-run Gaza government condemned the attack on the warehouse and considered it "a serious and ongoing escalation of the systematic starvation policy pursued by the occupation in the Gaza Strip".

Since Israel resumed its intensified military campaign on March 18, at least 3,131 Palestinians have been killed and 8,632 others injured, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since the war began in October 2023 to 53,272, with a total of 120,673 people injured, according to health authorities in Gaza on Saturday.

