At Least 68 Killed In US Airstrike On Yemen Migrant Detention Centre

SANAA: US military airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, have resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and has left many more injured, according to reports from Houthi-affiliated media, Al Jazeera reported. The attacks claimed the lives of at least eight individuals around the city, while a separate strike on a migrant detention centre killed at least 68, Houthi media stated on Monday.

A later report by the Houthi-affiliated media, Al Masirah TV satellite news channel, showed graphic footage and said that 68 people had been killed when a migrant detention centre was hit in the strikes on Saada. The facility was housing roughly 100 individuals from Ethiopia and other African nations, who had been detained while attempting to pass through Yemen in hopes of finding work in Saudi Arabia.

On April 18, a US strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port had killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others in the deadliest-known attack to date by the US on Yemen, according to Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that it has launched over 800 targeted strikes against the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen since March 15, aiming to restore "freedom of navigation and reinforce American deterrence."

In a statement released on Sunday, CENTCOM, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, said that the campaign has significantly reduced Houthi attacks on international shipping, with ballistic missile launches dropping by 69 per cent and drone strikes decreasing by 55 per cent.CENTCOM further informed that to protect operational security, it will not share details about its ongoing or future military actions.

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations. We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we've done or what we will do," the statement said. CENTCOM also stated that the US strikes have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defence systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations.

Houthi attacks on ships escalated after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza, despite then-President Joe Biden's warning to Iran and its allies to avoid involvement in the conflict. The Houthis, who took control of Yemen's capital in 2014, initially claimed they would target only ships connected to Israel. However, they have since attacked vessels associated with numerous other nations.