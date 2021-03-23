हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Colorado

At least six, including cop, killed in Colorado supermarket shooting in US

Colorado: At least six people, including a police officer, were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, the US state of Colorado, the law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.
 
It was earlier reported that a shirtless man was seen being taken from the supermarket, who appeared to be cuffed as police escorted him away. The Boulder Police informed that a person of interest is in custody. 

The incident at 17th and Grove appears to have been unrelated to King Soopers shooting, the Boulder Police said.

"He was injured and is being treated for his injury.""We have multiple victims who lost their lives. One of the victims is a Boulder police officer. Asking media to honor families` privacy," the Boulder Police Department tweeted.

"Investigation is underway. Crime scene analysts are inside the building processing evidence. No numbers about fatalities will be released until families are notified."

US President Joe Biden has been informed of the Boulder supermarket shooting that reportedly left several people dead, informed White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," Psaki tweeted.

Last week, a gunman shot eight people dead at massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia. 

