Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2925083https://zeenews.india.com/world/at-quad-eam-jaishankar-reiterates-indias-right-to-defend-against-terrorism-flays-pakistan-2925083.html
NewsIndia
S JAISHANKAR

At Quad, EAM Jaishankar Reiterates India's Right To Defend Against Terrorism, Flays Pakistan

Jaishankar's statement came hours after Rajnath Singh spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and explained India's actions during Operation Sindoor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At Quad, EAM Jaishankar Reiterates India's Right To Defend Against Terrorism, Flays Pakistan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday slammed Pakistan while reiterating India's right to defend itself against terrorism at the QUAD meeting in the United States. Dr Jaishankar asked the Quad to understand it as the four-nation group's foreign ministers gathered for their ministerial meeting on Tuesday. 

“India has every right to defend its people against terrorism, and we will exercise that right," he said with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Ministers Penny Wong of Australia and Takeshi Iwaya of Japan standing beside him. Jaishankar's statement came hours after Rajnath Singh spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and explained India's actions during Operation Sindoor.

This is the first Quad ministerial where the four foreign ministers will be meeting together after the heinous Pahalgam massacre on April 22 by Pakistan-backed terrorists and India's decisive 'Operation Sindoor' against them.

"We expect our quad partners to understand and appreciate that," said Jaishankar. Referring to the Pahalgam attack, EAM Jaishankar said, "A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience: The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated".

Counter-terrorism is one of the elemental items in the Quad agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the summit of the Quad leaders later this year with the US President Donald Trump and Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and Shigeru Ishiba of Japan.

"We have some proposals on how to make that productive," Jaishankar said. "I'm sure so do our partners, [and] we will discuss and I'm sure we can agree on going about it".

"A lot is happening in the world, and I'm sure that our exchange of views will be very valuable for all of us," he added.

The Quad is committed to a rules-based international order and "it is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice, so essential to make right decisions," he said.

The task before the Quad is "deepening our convergence and expanding our common ground," he said. (With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK