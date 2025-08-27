‘At The End Of The Day, We Will Come Together’: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent As Trump’s 50% Tariffs Take Effect

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday expressed hope that Washington and New Delhi will eventually find common ground on trade, emphasizing that the world’s largest democracy and the world’s largest economy are ultimately bound to come together.

His remarks came as the Trump administration’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports came into effect today, further escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

“In the end of the day, we will come together. India is the world’s largest democracy and the US is the world’s largest economy,” he said in an interview with Fox Business.

50% Tariffs Take Effect, Covering Majority of Exports

According to an assessment by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Trump administration’s tariffs now cover nearly 70% of India's exports to the US, worth about USD 60.85 billion. As per the experts, exporters highly dependent on the US market may face immediate challenges due to the tariffs.

President Donald Trump, who had earlier dubbed India a "tariff king", justified imposing a 50% tariff, citing the trade imbalance as well as New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian crude oil and defence equipment.

PM Modi's Response To 50% Tariff

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that his government would take steps to protect small entrepreneurs, farmers and livestock farmers from any adverse impact. During the recent monsoon session of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said the government was closely studying the implications of the tariff hike and would take all necessary steps to protect national interests.

Sectors Hit Hardest by Tariffs

About 30% of India's exports to the US, including pharmaceuticals, electronics and select categories, will continue to enjoy duty-free access, but the tariffs are expected to hit labour-intensive sectors hard. Products such as iron and steel, aluminium, passenger vehicles, semi-finished copper and key minerals, however, will remain exempt from the tariffs.

US Tariff On India

Initially, US President Donald Trump had imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods while talks were on a possible interim trade deal that would have prevented higher duties. Within days, he announced an additional 25% tariff, taking the total tariff to 50%. Trump cited India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil as the main reason.

According to reports, other Asian economies have much lower tariff rates in comparison - Vietnam (20 per cent), Bangladesh (18 per cent), Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines (19 per cent), while Japan and South Korea have a rate of 15 per cent.