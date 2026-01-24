With the world moving into a new year, namely 2026, the name Athos Salome has gone from a subject of tabloid news to a viral sensation. As a "Living Nostradamus"-style parapsychologist from Brazil, this single father of two is riding a wave of global attention thanks to his past predictions, which have remarkably occurred on three major news events: COVID-19, Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and the death of Elizabeth II.

Currently, his new prediction for the current year has caused a buzz of interest and apprehension among the social media community.

A new type of warfare: Humans vs. machines

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Salome reminded us that arguably the most terrifying of all prophecies concerning what will be in 2026 has to do with an essential change in the order of worldwide conflict. While informing us that the potential Third World War will not resemble anything that we have witnessed in history until now, he maintained that what he foresees in this context is the "battle of machines," in which Cyber Warfare and Artificial Intelligence will be at the core.

He also specifically mentions two unusual conflicts of interest in

The Arctic Circle: There was an ice melt of 2026 that was used to set off a military confrontation between NATO and Russia.

The Sahel Region: Full-scale war in Africa, involving nations such as Nigeria, Chad, and Sudan.

'Seismic Impact': A fragile peace in 2026?

Looking forward to the British Monarchy, Salome has predicted that in the first half of 2026, there will be "a major health incident concerning a top Royal figure." It will be the reason why Prince Harry and King Charles III will have a "fragile truce."

Nonetheless, despite a general positivity, the prophet remains pessimistic regarding the brothers, stating that there will still be a "fracture point" between them and Prince William. Salomé says that real healing will only be seen in several decades through a new generation, comprised of George and his siblings, as they make amends with Harry and his siblings, Archie and Lilibet.

The 'God of Chaos' and solar disruptions

Apart from politics, the 2026 agenda prepared by Salomé has significant environmental and technological challenges.

Solar storms: A massive solar storm, according to him, has been forecasted from 12th to 15th of March.

"The massive solar storm that threatens the Earth on March 12th – 15th of 2026 has the potential for power failures that can precipitate a global technological collapse."

Antarctic Virus: Threat of a lethal virus from Antarctica, which he thinks could probably affect people much more quickly compared to past pandemics.

Space Race: A renewed "cosmic rivalry" between Russia and China in space resources.

Skepticism vs. 'The Living Trinity'

However, despite gaining more and more prominence and fame, Salome remains an extremely polarising character and has been accused of making prophecies based on 'hindsight bias,' namely vague prophecies based on news items and events and then claiming them to have been predicted.

ALSO READ | Middle East flight disruptions: KLM, Air France, and Lufthansa suspend routes amid US-Iran standoff