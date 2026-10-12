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‘Attacks must cease’: India condemns strikes on commercial ships near Hormuz, two Indian seafarers missing

India has condemned attacks on two commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving two Indian seafarers missing and prompting calls for an immediate de-escalation and an end to attacks on commercial shipping.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
‘Attacks must cease’: India condemns strikes on commercial ships near Hormuz, two Indian seafarers missing
Image Credit: ANI

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