/‘Attacks must cease’: India condemns strikes on commercial ships near Hormuz, two Indian seafarers missing

India has condemned attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region that left two Indian seafarers missing. Nine other crew members were rescued from one of the vessels. New Delhi has called for an immediate de-escalation of the ongoing conflict and urged all parties to cease attacks on commercial shipping.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the tanker MT Petro Dolphin was reportedly hit by a drone, while MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unidentified projectile, triggering a fire onboard.
The Indian Embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective shipping companies to locate and rescue the missing seafarers and extend assistance to the Indian crew members.
‘Attacks must cease’: MEA
“We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on 11 October 2026,” the ministry said, adding that two of the 11 Indian seafarers aboard MT Petro Dolphin were reported missing.
“The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India,” the MEA further said, describing the repeated attacks on commercial vessels as “deeply concerning” and cautioning that they could further escalate an already volatile situation.
India urged all parties to de-escalate the conflict immediately and work towards a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. The MEA stressed, “Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure must cease." The ministry stressed that there is a need to protect freedom of navigation and ensure the safe and unhindered movement of maritime trade through international waterways in accordance with international law.
9 crew members rescued
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal earlier confirmed that nine of the 11 Indian crew members aboard the MT Petro Dolphin had been rescued and were safe. Search-and-rescue operations were continuing to trace the two seafarers who remained missing.
“Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said in a post on X.
According to Sonowal, the Nicaragua-flagged tanker was targeted in a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage on Sunday.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was maintaining close and regular communication with the relevant authorities regarding the incident.
In a separate update, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on the same day, sparking a fire onboard. All Indian crew members were reported to be safe.
The incidents occurred amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf region as the conflict in West Asia continues. On October 9, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT Gem No. 2, which had 22 Indian nationals on board, was targeted in a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. All 22 Indian crew members were reported safe following the incident.
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