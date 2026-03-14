Attacks on Jewish targets reported in Europe and US amid rising tensions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East appears to be having repercussions far beyond the region, with attacks targeting Jewish sites and communities reported in both Europe and the United States. Incidents in the Netherlands and Michigan have raised concerns about the widening impact of tensions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the developments, highlighting how the fallout of the conflict is increasingly being felt outside the Middle East and raising questions about the safety of Jewish communities worldwide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the Netherlands, a powerful explosion targeted a Jewish school in Amsterdam. Authorities said the blast occurred when the school building was empty, preventing casualties. Reports indicate that the attack was aimed specifically at the Jewish community. A group calling itself the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right claimed responsibility for the incident on social media, describing it as “Iran’s revenge.” The organisation is reported to have links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The incident followed another attack a day earlier in Rotterdam, where a Jewish place of worship was set on fire.

Across the Atlantic, a separate incident occurred in Michigan, United States, on Thursday. A rifle-armed man drove his pickup truck into a Jewish place of worship during a prayer gathering. Authorities later found that the vehicle contained explosives, though a major blast did not occur. The attacker was shot dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect as Mohammad Ghazali, a Lebanese national. According to reports that surfaced during the investigation, four members of his family were killed in Israeli attacks, and the Michigan incident is being viewed as an act of retaliation linked to the ongoing conflict.

The attacks have renewed concerns over the potential spread of violence outside the conflict zone. Analysts say incidents like these raise questions about the number of individuals in Western countries who may sympathise with one side of the conflict and could attempt retaliatory actions.

Such fears are not without precedent. During Israel’s military operations in Gaza in 2023–24, reported attacks on Jewish communities in the US and Europe rose sharply, by nearly 400 percent. A similar pattern was observed during the 2003 Iraq War, when Jewish communities in the United States also reported an increase in attacks.

Meanwhile, inside Israel, daily missile strikes have forced many residents to spend extended periods in bunkers, particularly in cities such as Tel Aviv. Despite the constant threat, some residents have adopted unusual ways of coping with the situation. Videos circulating on social media show people gathering and even holding small parties inside bunkers, attempting to maintain a sense of normalcy while missile sirens and attacks continue outside.

