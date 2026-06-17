Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Pakistan becoming graveyard for women': Aurat March after Quetta acid attack

'Pakistan becoming graveyard for women': Aurat March after Quetta acid attack

Aurat March and several rights groups staged a protest outside the Islamabad Press Club against the acid attack on doctor Mahnoor Nasir in Quetta. 

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
'Pakistan becoming graveyard for women': Aurat March after Quetta acid attack
Image Credit: X/@FatimaHazara75. Women&#039;s rights movement, ‘Aurat March&#039; stage protest outside the Islamabad Press Club.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Pakistan becoming graveyard for women': Aurat March after Quetta acid attack
Pakistan5 min ago
2
India at G712 min ago
3
G7 summit31 min ago
4
Smriti Mandhana35 min ago
5
Smriti Mandhana43 min ago