Australia: 8-Months-Pregnant Indian Woman Killed In BMW Crash In Sydney

A tragic road accident in Sydney has claimed the life of a 33-year-old pregnant Indian woman, who was only weeks away from giving birth to her second child. The victim, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, was out on a walk with her husband and three-year-old son when the incident occurred, police said.

According to NDTV, the crash happened last Friday around 8 pm along George Street in Hornsby. According to police, a Kia Carnival had slowed down to allow Dhareshwar and her family to cross a footpath near a car park entrance. At that moment, a speeding BMW crashed into the back of the Kia. The force of the collision pushed the Kia forward, hitting Dhareshwar as she crossed the entrance.

Victim and Unborn Child Could Not Be Saved

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police said Dhareshwar suffered catastrophic injuries from the impact. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her or her unborn child. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of the accident.

It is unclear whether her husband or child sustained any injuries in the crash.

(Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Girl Stabbed To Death After She Refused Love Proposal)

Teen Driver Arrested

The BMW was being driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, who holds a provisional (P-plate) licence. Police stated that the drivers of both the BMW and Kia did not suffer injuries, NDTV reported.

Papazoglu was arrested later at his home in Wahroonga. He has been charged with:

Dangerous driving occasioning death

Negligent driving occasioning death

Causing the loss of a foetus

Case May Proceed Under Zoe’s Law

Officials said the accused could be prosecuted under Zoe’s Law, introduced in New South Wales in 2022. The law allows tougher punishment when an unborn child dies as a result of dangerous or negligent driving. If convicted, offenders can face up to three additional years in prison on top of the main sentence.

The devastating accident has left the Indian community in Sydney shocked, as police continue their investigation into the incident.