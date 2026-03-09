Australia stuns students, raises post-study work visa cost; will family come along?

Canberra: Australia has long been a popular destination for students from around the world who want to experience quality education along with the opportunity to work after graduation. In recent years, international students have taken advantage of the country’s post‑study work visa system, which allows degree holders to stay in the country and take up employment for a few years after completing their studies.

This pathway also serves as a stepping stone toward permanent residency for many.

Work visa fees jump

A major update making news is that the post-study work visa fee has gone up a lot. Officially known as the Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485), this permit allows international students who have completed their Australian studies to stay in the country for two to three years while they work and gain experience. Until recently, the application fee for this visa stood at 2,300 Australian dollars.

According to government announcements and immigration data, the fee has now doubled to 4,600 Australian dollars (roughly around Rs 300,000 at present exchange rates). This increase comes less than a year after the previous fee hike in July last year, when the charge was raised from a lower level to its present mid‑range total.

For many Indian students and education groups, this rise has come as a surprise, especially given the already high cost of studying and living in Australia.

Critics argue that higher visa fees could make Australia less attractive to prospective international students, particularly when compared with other English‑speaking destinations.

Family visas got pricier

The cost of including family members on a post‑study work visa has also increased. Previously, partners and children could be added at lower fees under the subclass 485 system. Recent changes now set the application fee for a partner (husband or wife) or children aged 18 and over at 2,300 Australian dollars.

Children under 18 can still be included, but at a reduced fee of 1,150 Australian dollars.

These adjustments mean that young graduates who had planned to bring their families to Australia while they work will now face a much higher financial burden. When compared with countries such as Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, Australia’s new visa fees are among the highest in the group of major study destinations.

Rising costs beyond tuition

Australia has long been known as a comparatively expensive choice for international students. Tuition for many courses often reaches tens of thousands of dollars per year, and students must also meet stringent financial requirements to obtain a student visa.

Present regulations require proof of funds of nearly 29,710 Australian dollars annually to cover living costs. Along with these financial requirements, students must hold adequate health insurance for the duration of their stay.

Immigration experts now expect that health insurance premiums could increase by as much as 4.4 percent in April 2026, adding to the overall cost of studying and living in Australia.

With fees for both student visas and work permits high relative to competing countries, students and advisors are further watching policy developments. Many prospective students are now re‑evaluating their plans as these costs continue to rise.

For those already in Australia, the doubling of the post‑study work visa fee means reassessing budgets and future plans. The appeal of gaining work experience and possibly transitioning to permanent residency is strong for many, but the higher costs present a new challenge for international students who aim to build their futures abroad.