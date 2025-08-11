Australia To Recognise Palestinian State With Conditions: ‘No Role For Hamas’

New Delhi: Australia is set to formally recognise a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday, aligning the country with France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, which have signalled similar intentions in recent weeks.

According to the media reports, the decision follows mounting pressure from Cabinet ministers and public figures, amid growing criticism of the government’s response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Albanese stated, “A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering, and starvation in Gaza,” as reported by the Associated Press.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the recognition would be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September, and stressed that it is “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority.”

According to Albanese, these commitments include the exclusion of Hamas from any future Palestinian government, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and the holding of democratic elections. He told reporters outside Parliament House: “Our government has made it clear that there can be no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state.”

“This is one of the commitments Australia has sought and received from President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority,” he added, as reported.

Canberra has also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent plans to launch a large-scale military operation in Gaza, warning of potential violations of international law.

Both Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, cautioned that Israel’s actions risk breaching international legal standards, and urged Jerusalem to reconsider its offensive against Hamas strongholds in Gaza City.

In response, Netanyahu described Australia’s planned recognition of Palestine as “shameful.”

International Support

Australia’s decision bolsters the case for Palestinian statehood and places it alongside France, the UK, and Canada in advocating for a two-state solution. The United States, however, maintains its stance of opposing Palestinian recognition outside the framework of a comprehensive peace agreement with Israel.

Last Friday, the Israeli government authorised a fresh military advance on Gaza City, following the collapse of a third ceasefire negotiation with Hamas in July.

Israeli forces had previously held back from entering the area over concerns for the safety of hostages still believed to be held there. Reports suggest that approximately 20 hostages are thought to be alive.