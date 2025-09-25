Austria Offering Permanent Residency To Indians For Just Rs 21,733 - Check Terms, Details

Austrian Permanent Residency for Indians: Indians form one of the world's largest diaspora. Be it the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Europe. There are highly skilled Indians who are looking to settle abroad for good earning and better quality of life. While India is going throhgh a strained ties with Canada and the United States, there are countries like Germany, China and Japan which are open to take in Indian workers. If you are a third-country national—meaning you are not a citizen of the EU/EEA or Switzerland—you will need a residence permit if you plan to live in Austria for more than six months.

For Shorter Stays:

* Up to 6 months: no residence permit is required, but you will need a visa.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

* Up to 90 days within a 180-day period: many nationalities are exempt from needing a visa, depending on their citizenship.

Working in Austria – The Red-White-Red Card

* If you are a skilled worker from a non-EU country who wants to live and work in Austria, the most common option is the Red-White-Red Card.

* It is valid for 24 months.

* It allows you to live in Austria and work for the specific employer listed in your application.

* Family members may also apply for the Red-White-Red Card Plus, which grants them residence and broader work rights.

Pathway to Permanent Residency

If your goal is to stay in Austria long term, you can eventually apply for permanent residency.

The Five-Year Requirement

You must legally live in Austria continuously for at least five years before applying. This residence permit grants long-term settlement rights and is officially called “Daueraufenthalt-EU” in German.

Eligibility Criteria

* To qualify for permanent residence, you must show that during those five years you have:

* Maintained continuous legal residence in Austria

* Had valid health insurance

* Lived in suitable, registered housing

* Been financially independent (through employment, self-employment, or other means)

* Posed no risk to public safety or order

* Completed Module 2 of the Integration Agreement, which includes passing a German exam at B1 level

How to Apply

Applications are submitted to the provincial government authority in Austria. Processing times may vary, but if approved, you’ll be granted a residence permit valid for five years.

Application Process:

* Hold temporary residence for five continuous years.

* Collect the required documents, including:

* Valid passport

* Recent passport photos

* Completed application form (Antrag auf Erteilung einer Aufenthaltsbewilligung)

* Birth certificate (or equivalent)

* Proof of accommodation

* Proof of financial means

* Proof of health insurance

* Certificate for completing Module 2 of the Integration Agreement

Credit History

* Additional documents, such as a marriage certificate, if applicable

* Book and attend an appointment at your local immigration office or provincial authority.

* Provide biometric data (fingerprints, photo) at your appointment.

* Pay the processing fee of €210 (about Rs 21,700).

Once approved, you’ll receive your permanent residence card.

Austria is a country where breathtaking natural beauty seamlessly blends with rich cultural heritage. From the snow-capped peaks of the Alps and serene lakes like Wolfgangsee to picturesque towns such as Hallstatt, the landscapes are postcard-perfect. At the same time, Austria’s cities, especially Vienna and Salzburg, are treasure troves of art, music, and architecture, showcasing baroque palaces, historic cathedrals, and world-class museums. So if you are planning to move on to the country, it's all set to welcome you.