Austria School Shooting: 8 Killed, Several Injured As 'Student' Opens Fire

New Delhi: A devastating school shooting occurred in the Austrian city of Graz, leaving eight people dead and several injured. The incident took place at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school in northwest Graz, near the city's central train station.

According to Austrian state media, including broadcaster ORF, the suspected shooter, believed to be a student, reportedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the school toilet.

Incident Timeline:

Location : BORG Dreierschützengasse school in northwest Graz, near the city's central train station

: BORG Dreierschützengasse school in northwest Graz, near the city's central train station Time : Police were alerted around 10 am local time, and shots were heard inside the school building shortly after

: Police were alerted around 10 am local time, and shots were heard inside the school building shortly after Response: Special forces and emergency units responded swiftly to the scene, and a police helicopter was deployed\

Casualties and Injuries

While authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties officially, local media reports suggest that at least nine people may have been killed. According to the BBC, injured students are being cared for at the nearby Helmut List Hall, an events venue close to the school. Police spokesperson Fritz Grundnig stated that "there may be fatalities," though details remain fluid.

- The situation in Graz, Austria, right now. https://t.co/DKhKadVQmL pic.twitter.com/y2mnAPGmsR — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) June 10, 2025

Investigation and Response

The police confirmed on social media that the shooting took place at a "federal upper secondary school on Dreierschützengasse" and advised the public to stay away from the area and follow instructions from authorities. The school has been evacuated, and everyone has been taken to a safe meeting point. The police later informed that the situation was "secured" and that there is no longer believed to be any danger.

The incident has shocked the community in Graz, a city with a population of around 300,000 people. The authorities are working to provide support to the affected families and individuals.

As per the BBC, the incident is still under investigation, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming hours.