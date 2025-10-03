Awami League Stages Protest In Geneva Against Killings And Rights Abuses Under Yunus-Led Govt

Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Friday stated that a protest rally and human chain were organised beside the historic 'Broken Chair' in front of the UN Human Rights Commission Headquarters in Geneva, against killings, terrorism, and human rights violations being committed under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Accusing the Yunus regime of carrying out widespread human rights abuses in the country, the protestors demanded the rescue of the country and its people from the grip of the "fascist Yunus clique".

The rally organised by the Switzerland branch of Awami League was presided over by the organisation’s President, Jamadar Nazrul Islam, and conducted by its General Secretary, Shyamal Khan.

Addressing the rally virtually as the Chief Guest, Awami League President and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also delivered her speech. Other speakers included Nazrul Islam, President of the All-European Awami League, leaders of Awami League units from various European countries, as well as leaders of the Swiss Awami League.

“At the conclusion of the rally, a memorandum was submitted to the UN Secretary-General and the head of the UN Human Rights Commission. An official of the Commission formally received the document. On behalf of expatriate Bangladeshis, the memorandum was handed over by M. Nazrul Islam, President of the All-European Awami League, Austria-based human rights activist, writer, and journalist; along with Jamadar Nazrul Islam, President of the Switzerland Awami League, and General Secretary Shyamal Khan, among others,” the Awami League stated.

“It should be noted that the memorandum included documented evidence of the crimes against humanity committed and still being committed by the Yunus clique, who have illegally seized state power in Bangladesh—such as the killing of minorities, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, as well as the looting and occupation of their homes and businesses,” it added.