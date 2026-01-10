An awkward moment unfolded during an official meeting when US President Donald Trump read a private note out loud that had been passed to him by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to an NDTV report, the televised meeting was being conducted with oil and gas executives. Trump was speaking with Ryan Lance, CEO, ConocoPhillips, when Rubio handed him the private note.

President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio were seated side by side when the note was passed. Trump accepted it and remarked, “Marco just gave me a note,” before proceeding to read it aloud.

Reading from the note, Trump said, “Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron.”

Rubio appeared momentarily shocked by the action, but later smiled as Trump began laughing, easing the moment.

US-Venezuela Tensions

Meanwhile, President Trump has said that he expects to meet representatives of Venezuela’s current leadership soon, signaling a possible diplomatic engagement following recent US actions and a shift in relations between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that discussions with Venezuelan figures were likely in the near term, though no formal date had been set. According to IANS, he said the relationship between Washington and those currently running Venezuela had improved significantly.

Trump also confirmed that a prominent Venezuelan opposition figure who received the Nobel Peace Prize would be visiting Washington soon. He said the visit could take place within days.

The US President emphasised that US engagement would continue to focus on stability and cooperation rather than conflict.

(with IANS inputs)