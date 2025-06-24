Axiom Mission 4: After repeated delays, Axiom Mission 4 has a new launch date and time. NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are targeting 2:31 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 25, for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station. According to Indian time, it will launch at 12:01 p.m. on June 25.

The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am, Thursday, June 26.

The mission, a collaboration between NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, had originally been scheduled to launch on May 29 but has since been rescheduled multiple times, first to June 8, then to June 10, June 11, June 19, and most recently June 22, before this latest date announcement.

.@NASA, @Axiom_Space, and @SpaceX are targeting 2:31 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 25, for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the orbital outpost. https://t.co/kbAFZXZjNv — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 23, 2025

This mission marks another milestone and a significant step in the growing field of commercial spaceflight, bringing together international collaboration and private-sector innovation.

The Axiom 4 crew members are: Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space; Shubhanshu Shukla, from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), serving as pilot; Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both flying as mission specialists under the European Space Agency (ESA).

During the mission, the crew will carry out various scientific experiments. Notably, Shukla will lead research in food and space nutrition, developed under a partnership between ISRO, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and NASA. These studies aim to advance sustainable life-support systems, a key area for long-duration space exploration.

The four-member crew remains in quarantine in Florida and is prepared to launch once the station is cleared to receive them. You can watch the live feed of the launch on NASA's social media channels.

(with IANS inputs)