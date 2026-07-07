Underlying the tension between Iraq and Iran was the fear of Saddam Hussein, head of the Sunni-dominated government in Iraq, that the revolutionary zeal of the new Shiite government in Iran would spill over into Iraq and ignite the majority-Shiite population within the nation. This along with existing conflicts on the Shatt al-Arab waterway and on borders resulted in a war that lasted eight years with trench warfare, the use of chemical weapons, and lasting generations-old bitterness.