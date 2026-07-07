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Crossing the bloodline: Why Khamenei's body is being sent to his deadliest former enemy

In a historic geopolitical shift, the body of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei travels to Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala for funeral rites. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Crossing the bloodline: Why Khamenei's body is being sent to his deadliest former enemy
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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