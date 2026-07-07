This unprecedented event in the history highlights how the dramatically changed geopolitical reality of the Middle East can be illustrated with an actual event – the corpse of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is going to be carried across the border into Iraq for the funeral ceremony.
It is a very important development considering the bitter historical background of relations between these two nations. Indeed, from 1980 to 1988, there had been an extremely deadly and destructive conflict between Iran and Iraq that caused more than one million casualties. Four decades after, the bitter battlefield foes have turned into close religious and strategic allies with this funeral procession being a symbol of such change.
Indeed, the conflict that occurred between Iran and Iraq lasted from 1980 to 1988 when Saddam Hussein, the then President of Iraq decided to launch the full-scale attack on Iran. His motivation was, among other things, the 1979 Iranian Islamic revolution led by the first Supreme Leader of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini.
Underlying the tension between Iraq and Iran was the fear of Saddam Hussein, head of the Sunni-dominated government in Iraq, that the revolutionary zeal of the new Shiite government in Iran would spill over into Iraq and ignite the majority-Shiite population within the nation. This along with existing conflicts on the Shatt al-Arab waterway and on borders resulted in a war that lasted eight years with trench warfare, the use of chemical weapons, and lasting generations-old bitterness.
In the early years of the conflict, Iran's first elected President, Abolhassan Banisadr, came into power in February 1980 to serve as commander-in-chief. By 1981, ideological differences emerged between Banisadr and Ayatollah Khomeini on how the war should be conducted and how to run the country. As a result, Banisadr was impeached, his powers taken away, and exiled permanently to France.
The full schedule of events begins with visits to key religious sites in both countries:
Tuesday, July 7: The body of Ayatollah Khamenei will arrive in the holy city of Qom, which represents the ideological center of Iran, the center of the seminary education for the Shiite clerics.
Wednesday, July 8: The coffin will travel on this historic pilgrimage to Iraq, landing in Najaf and Karbala, two of the holiest cities of the Shiite community. It is anticipated that Iran's Shiite proxies in the region will be represented by the highest level of leadership during these events.
Thursday, July 9: After the final public procession, the deceased Supreme Leader's coffin will be buried in Mashhad, Iran near the very important shrine of Imam Reza.
The decision to bring the body of the Supreme Leader to Iraqi territories is of a great geopolitical and religious importance. Since the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003, Iran has been building its political, military, and religious power in Iraq. Nowadays, there is a presence of strong Iran-backed Shiite political blocs and paramilitary groups in Baghdad, Najaf, and Karbala.
By choosing Najaf and Karbala to conduct this ceremony, Tehran is sending a message with many layers to the world:
The grand narrative: Aligning Khamenei's final journey with these holy shrines elevates his legacy from a national Iranian statesman to a globally revered symbol linked directly to Shiite history, martyrdom, and the legacy of the Imams.
Politically, the move acts as a powerful demonstration of Iran’s undisputed spiritual hegemony and leadership over the regional Shiite axis, demonstrating to both domestic audiences and global rivals that Tehran’s religious authority remains deeply embedded beyond its sovereign borders.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.