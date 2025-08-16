Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946810https://zeenews.india.com/world/b-2-bomber-roars-over-putin-s-head-during-alaska-summit-with-trump-watch-moment-2946810.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP PUTIN

B-2 Bomber Roars Over Putin’s Head During Alaska Summit With Trump | Watch Moment

In a widely shared video on X, it can be seen that a red carpet was laid out for Russian President Putin and US President Trump to walk on as the meeting was held to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • - Putin and Trump concluded their joint press conference on Friday (local time).
  • - In the viedeo it can be seen that a red carpet was laid out for the Presidents to walk on as the meeting was held to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

B-2 Bomber Roars Over Putin’s Head During Alaska Summit With Trump | Watch MomentL- B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in sky (Viral on X); R- Trump-Putin in Alaska (@WhiteHouse/X)

As US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Alaska for what White House described as "historic", a US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flew across the sky above. 

In a widely shared video on X, it can be seen that a red carpet was laid out for the Presidents to walk on as the meeting was held to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

Seconds into the video, the B-2 zoomed across above the Russian President who lifted his head and looked towards the sky and saw the Spirit stealth bomber and the F-22 Raptor fighter jets passing by. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE: 

US' B-2 Stealth Bomber

According to the official website of the US, the B-2 Spirit is a "multi-role bomber" which can deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions. It can penetrate the most sophisticated defenses and it is difficult for the defensive systems to detect, track and engage with it. 

The B-2 has a crew of two pilots, a pilot in the left seat and mission commander in the right. It was first publicly displayed in 1988 and its first flight was in 1989. 

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit  

Putin and Trump concluded their joint press conference on Friday (local time). The Russian President also invited the US President for further talks in Moscow. 

"Next time in Moscow," Putin said in the press conference.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, "That's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening."

According to ANI, despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as “Productive”. 

Speaking at the joint press conference in Alaska, the US President also claimed that thousands of lives could be saved weekly if both sides acted, adding that Putin shared the same goal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK