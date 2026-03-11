B-21 raider stealth bomber spotted in first-ever mid-air refueling video amid rising conflict | WATCH

A stunning viral video has gone live on social media showing the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, the US Air Force's cutting-edge next-generation stealth bomber, being refueled mid-air for the very first time. The footage has emerged as the US military is bolstering long-range strike capabilities in response to military operations in the Middle East.

The B-21 "Raider" is designed to evade the world's best air defenses, and this achievement is a testament to this capability to strike targets around the globe from within the continental US.

Extending the reach: The tech behind the refuel

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Aerial refueling is an essential capability in which fuel is transferred from one aircraft to another while airborne. For stealth bombers like the B-21, this is an essential capability to have "global reach," staying airborne for days if necessary to reach deep inland targets.

The B-21 Raider has incorporated this capability with a high-tech "boom refueling system" via fly-by-wire controls, which is essential during this high-stakes maneuver.

Although it is compatible with the KC-46 "Pegasus," it is believed that future refueling operations might utilize the "Next Generation Air-refueling System," which is a stealth tanker currently in development to match the Raider's low-observable profile.

Historic moment: the B-21 Raider captured mid-air refueling for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/9u8sASCZNt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 10, 2026

By the numbers: Fuel and payload trade-offs

The B-21 is slightly smaller in order to retain its sleek and stealthy design. Nevertheless, its design team has opted for endurance over payload capacity:

Internal fuel capacity: Estimated at 110,000 to 120,000 lbs (two-thirds of the B-2 Spirit’s 167,000 lbs).

Transfer speed: Fuel is pumped into the aircraft at a rate of 1,200 gallons per minute.

Refuelling time: "Top-off" in mid-air takes around 15 to 20 minutes.

Strategic challenges in contested airspace

While the B-21 is virtually invisible to radar systems, its tanker aircraft are not. Military experts have pointed out that there is a huge "stealth gap" between the B-21 and its tanker aircraft. For instance, the KC-46 PEGASUS tanker is not stealthy and would essentially serve as a massive radar beacon, giving away the B-21’s position in contested airspace, like Iran's.

Moreover, since the B-21 is expected to be more than 100 aircraft strong, the USAF would need two to three times more tankers than were needed for the B-2 program to maintain a constant presence around the world.

Timeline: From test flight to theater

The first successful flight-tested refueling of the Raider occurred in 2025. The current deployment and testing of the Raider near the area of active conflict indicate that the Raider has quickly transitioned from the testing phase to the operational phase. The Raider's design, which appears to be conducive to fuel endurance, indicates the US's need to prepare for the upcoming era of "long-distance warfare" in which the region's bases will be at risk.

ALSO READ | Strait of Hormuz live tracker: Ships brave drones and missiles in most dangerous waterway in the world