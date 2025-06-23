Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920396https://zeenews.india.com/world/b2-stealth-bomber-fordow-raid-amenities-pilots-comfort-2025-2920396.html
NewsWorld
B-2 STEALTH BOMBER

Toilets, Fridges, And Nukes: Inside The B-2 Stealth Bomber's 37-Hour Fordow Mission

Uncover the surprising amenities like microwaves, restrooms, and mini-refrigerators aboard US B-2 stealth bombers that sustained pilots during the 37-hour "Operation Midnight Hammer" raid on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, one of the longest B-2 missions ever.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Toilets, Fridges, And Nukes: Inside The B-2 Stealth Bomber's 37-Hour Fordow Mission B-2 stealth bomber (FILE PHOTO)

The recent 37-hour aerial bombing attack on Iran's Fordow nuclear site, titled "Operation Midnight Hammer," had US B-2 stealth planes flying one of their longest missions ever since 9/11. In order to provide comfort for the pilots and maintain extended periods of alertness on the long round-trip flight from Missouri to Iran, these cutting-edge planes were furnished with a range of amenities, including microwaves, toilets, and mini-fridges.

Departing Whiteman Air Force Base, just north of Kansas City, the advanced American bombers took an 18-hour trip around the world, needing several refuelings during flight. Each of the more than USD 2 billion B-2s is built for such long operations, containing an on-board toilet and room for one pilot to sleep as the other keeps flying.

The B-2 Spirit's technology dependency doesn't stop at stealth. Its two-man crew relies on automation for extended missions. In "Operation Midnight Hammer," seven B-2 bombers flew almost radio silent, with alternating crews of rest and flight.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Daniel Caine applauded the B-2s for their capability to join escort and support aircraft in a "complex, tightly timed maneuver requiring exact synchronization across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all accomplished with minimal communications." The precision strike, which started with one lead B-2 releasing two GBU-57 "bunker buster" missiles on Fordow, was a notable operational deployment of these powerful aircraft. The US Air Force now has 19 B-2s, with the bomber entering service in 1997.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK