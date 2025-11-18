Babur, Fatah… Pakistan’s New Rocket Force Could Change India’s Battlefield Forever – Here’s Why

New Delhi: Pakistan has officially announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) following the May 2025 conflict with India. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced the new command in August 2025, emphasising its role in strengthening Pakistan’s ability to respond to precision missile attacks.

During the May conflict, Pakistan’s use of its Fatah-series ballistic missiles was largely unsuccessful, and Indian BrahMos missile strikes demonstrated the limitations of Pakistan’s existing missile options.

Prior to the ARFC, Pakistan’s nuclear and conventional missiles were managed under a single Nuclear Command Authority. With the ARFC, all conventional missiles are now managed separately.

Defence experts say that this is the first time Pakistan has clearly structured its conventional missile capabilities independently from its nuclear forces. The change aims to improve command and control, accelerate response time and provide Pakistan with a more coordinated approach to missile deployment.

The primary purpose of the ARFC is to enhance Pakistan’s ability to counter Indian precision strikes. Analysts observe that this move could reduce the risk of nuclear escalation during a conventional conflict, as the focus will now be on conventional missile use, similar to Iran’s approach in regional conflicts.

The ARFC’s establishment suggests that Pakistan will rely heavily on ballistic and cruise missiles in future conflicts, ensuring quicker and more precise retaliatory strikes.

Historically, China created its second artillery corps in 1966, which later became the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF).

In 2021, recognising growing missile capabilities in the region, India’s then-Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat proposed an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF) for India.

Conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and the 2025 Iran-Israel war have highlighted the increasing role of missiles in modern warfare. While China’s PLARF operates both nuclear and conventional missiles, the ARFC and India’s IRF focus solely on conventional missiles.

During the Operation Sindoor, India’s use of precision-guided munitions, including the BrahMos and SCALP missiles, highlighted the limitations of Pakistan’s conventional arsenal. Several Pakistani missiles, while dual-capable, remained under nuclear control, restricting conventional use.

The ARFC was created to address this gap and allow rapid and precise responses in future engagements. Analysts emphasise that the ARFC reduces the risk of nuclear escalation while enhancing conventional strike capabilities.

Writing for South Asia Vice, defence expert Ali Mustafa highlighted that Pakistan’s military failed to execute effective missile strikes against India in May 2025. He stated that consolidating conventional missiles under the ARFC will allow the military to respond quickly in future crises while minimising nuclear risk.

He also highlighted that Pakistan plans to use its Babur, Fatah and hypersonic missiles under this new command structure.

The ARFC is expected to improve Pakistan’s operational control over its conventional missile arsenal, allowing faster decision-making and coordinated launches.

The analysts state that this could make conventional missile conflicts in South Asia more intense, as both sides may prioritize deep-target strikes on military and industrial assets. While the ARFC provides Pakistan with tools to manage crises before escalation, any future conflict could still result in substantial damage and a strong retaliatory response from India.

The ARFC reflects Pakistan’s strategic shift toward managing conventional missiles independently, improving rapid-response capability and reducing reliance on nuclear assets. The command is designed to provide operational clarity and coordination, while the experts caution that it could also increase the scale and intensity of future conventional missile exchanges in the region.