New Delhi: A baby with a rare genetic condition Ayla Summer Mucha has caught the attention of netizens after her South Australian parents Cristina Vercher and Blaize Mucha began a TikTok account dedicated to spreading awareness about her codition which currently only effects 14 people worldwide. According to a New York Post report, soon after Ayla's birth, her condition was apparent and doctors later termed it as bilateral macrostomia, a condition where the corners of the mouth don't fuse together properly.

“Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia,” Vercher, a South Australia resident, told Jam Press as quoted by New York Post.

In the beginning the young parents were quite worried about their daughter's condition as it was so rare. As per a 2007 study in Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal, only 14 cases around the world have been reported with the condition.

Dedicated to spread awareness on their daughter's condition, the couple opened a TikTok account centered about their daughter to spread awareness and fight stigma against cosmetic disorders.

Patients with macrostomia are often advised to undergo surgery to improve their facial functionalities. Ayla's parents aren't sure how they will go ahead with the transformative surgery and its aftereffects.

