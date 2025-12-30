Back-To-Back War Talks At Mar-a-Lago: Trump Hosts Netanyahu Again – What’s Coming Next For Gaza Behind Closed Doors?

Florida: For the second day in a row, US President Donald Trump welcomed a world leader to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, highlighting his active role in global diplomacy. On Monday, after hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks, he received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a renewed push on Middle East peace initiatives.

Standing outside his Mar-a-Lago club, he emphasised the urgency of advancing the Gaza peace plan. “We have to have a peace plan for Gaza as quickly as we can, but there has to be disarmament. We have to disarm Hamas. That will be one of the things we talk about,” he told reporters.

Despite a Gaza peace agreement signed months ago in Egypt, the region is fragile as Israel continues military operations and reconstruction plans face delays. Trump added that rebuilding efforts in Gaza would “begin pretty soon”, highlighting the administration’s intent to move swiftly into the second phase of the plan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The upcoming discussions are expected to focus on several key objectives such as disarming Hamas, initiating reconstruction and establishing post-war governance. Central to the strategy is the creation of a ‘Board of Peace’ to be headed by the US president along with other global leaders, to oversee the transition and ensure stability.

Ahead of his Mar-a-Lago meeting, Netanyahu held separate talks with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Following his discussion with Rubio, the Israeli leader wrote on X, “I had a great meeting in Florida with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.”

A video released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office showed the two officials exchanging a handshake against a backdrop of American and Israeli flags, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the engagement.

Netanyahu’s visit highlights Israel’s push for a firmer US stance on Hamas while raising concerns over Iran’s advancing ballistic missile programme. Over the past year, he has repeatedly visited the United States, publicly praising Trump as Israel’s strongest ally and privately urging decisive action against perceived security threats.

However, the political landscape surrounding these meetings has grown more nuanced. Long projecting himself as a president committed to peace, Trump has recently expressed caution regarding certain Israeli military actions, including strikes in Syria. At the same time, he is attentive to domestic opinion, which shows limited enthusiasm for deeper US involvement in another Middle Eastern conflict.