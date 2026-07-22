/Pakistan seeks $10 billion currency support facility from US; What is it and how will it help Islamabad?

While the United States and Iran are once again up in arms, violating the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan has now approached the United States with its begging bowl. Faced with financial hardship, Pakistan has asked the Donald Trump administration to extend yet another olive branch full of dollars to stabilise its economy. Marred with persistent economic distress, Islamabad has formally approached the United States for a massive $10 billion currency support mechanism, reported Reuters.
Pakistan has made efforts to mediate between the US and Iran as a base for seeking the financial help. However, the mediation and the ceasefire reached afterwards have already fallen flat on its face with Washington and Tehran once again attacking each other. However, Pakistani officials are hopeful that the alleged political goodwill will translate into concrete economic relief from the United States.
According to the report, Pakistani authorities have directly petitioned US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a close aide of Trump known for making harsh remarks against India, to establish a Bilateral Exchange Stabilisation Support Facility. Pitched as a government-to-government pact, the requested arrangement would carry a maturity timeframe spanning up to five years.
Unlike the standard dollar swap networks typically maintained by the US Federal Reserve for major global central banks, the Bilateral Exchange Stabilisation Support Facility is a highly uncommon mechanism backed by the US Treasury. These specialised tools utilise dollars, guarantees, or currency swaps to reinforce foreign exchange reserves and shore up struggling national currencies.
Pakistan’s currency, the Pakistani Rupee, is under immense pressure due to a struggling economy and strained global environment. The Pakistani rupee is seeking a lease of life, and if Washington greenlights the currency swap request, the capital injection would serve multiple critical functions for Islamabad.
* Reserves Boost: Significantly inflate the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
* Rupee Stabilisation: Alleviate downward valuation pressure on the Pakistani rupee.
* Reduced Dependency: Lower the nation's reliance on continuous multilateral bailouts, running parallel to ongoing austerity mandates under its active International Monetary Fund framework.
Currently, Pakistan is navigating a stringent $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) initiative. The IMF bailout package demands politically unpopular measures, including aggressive tax hikes and strict public spending caps.
Pakistan's economy has shown a little sign of recovery, with a real GDP growth rate reaching around 3.7%, its highest in four years. However, this fragile growth continues to be severely weighed down by persistent inflationary pressures, with consumer price inflation hovering in double-digit territory. The inflation is around 11% in Pakistan. This high inflation, fueled largely by elevated energy costs, imported commodity prices, and strict fiscal adjustments mandated by IMF programs, continues to erode household purchasing power and strain the broader population despite macroeconomic stabilisation efforts.
Pakistan narrowly averted a total economic collapse in 2023 through a $3 billion IMF standby arrangement. This was succeeded by the current $7 billion Extended Fund Facility, complemented by an extra $1.3 billion allocation directed toward climate resilience and disaster recovery.
Despite these measures, the country's fiscal health remains heavily dependent on external lifeboats, relying extensively on debt rollovers, official financing packages, and strategic deposits from traditional allies like Saudi Arabia and China.
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