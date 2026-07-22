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Pakistan seeks $10 billion currency support facility from US; What is it and how will it help Islamabad?

Pakistan has made efforts to mediate between the US and Iran as a base for seeking the financial help from Trump administration.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Pakistan seeks $10 billion currency support facility from US; What is it and how will it help Islamabad?
Image Credit: White House

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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