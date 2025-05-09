Advertisement
Back To Begging: Pakistan Urges Its Partners To Offer More Loans; Pleads For De-escalation With India

India-Pakistan War: The Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan urged the international community to help diffuse the tensions with India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Back To Begging: Pakistan Urges Its Partners To Offer More Loans; Pleads For De-escalation With India

India-Pakistan War: Hit hard by Indian retaliation, Pakistan is back to begging again, as it urged the international community to offer more loans to recover from the damages inflicted by India. It also urged the global community to help de-escalate the situation. The appeal was made by the Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan.

"Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast," it said.

This is a developing story.

