Backed By Pakistani Army, Jaish Planning 'Rs 6,400-Plan’ To Carry Out Bombings In India

Rattled by the success of Operation Sindoor, in which Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's family members were killed, the JeM is planning more 'fidayeen' attacks against India. According to the latest reports, the Jaish is working to collect funds to carry out suicide bombings in India. According to reports, Jaish's link has been found behind the Red Fort terror attack and now Jaish has been trying to raise funds via digital means and has now opted for a women-led attack.

Jaish Plotting Attack

Jaish leaders seeking “donations” have reportedly declared that anyone who provides a winter kit for a mujahid—their term for a fighter—will themselves be considered a “jihadi.” They have also said that anyone who “looks after a jihadi after he is killed” will likewise earn the same label.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The requested “donation” is believed to be around 20,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately Rs 6,400), meant to purchase items such as shoes, woollen socks, a mattress, and a tent—equipment a militant would use in the field before or after launching an attack.

Jaish already maintains a women’s wing, led by Masood Azhar’s sister, Sadiya. She was reportedly given charge of this unit after Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack—destroyed JeM camps in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region.

One of the key suspects in the Red Fort blast, Dr. Shahina Saeed—allegedly codenamed “Madam Surgeon” and believed to have played a role in financing the attack—is also reported to be a member of this women’s wing, known as Jamat ul-Muminat.

Notably, after the terror outfit faced huge losses in Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani government indirectly gave financial assistance to the terror leaders and the Pakistani army provided them with safe space to train and operate in. If reports are believed, Jaish terrorists are getting trained with SSG of the Pakistan Army and several videos of the camp has gone viral on social media.

LeT's Bangladesh Move

New intelligence has raised serious concerns that terrorists based in Pakistan—under the leadership of internationally designated extremist Hafiz Saeed—are plotting to open fresh attack routes into India, with Bangladesh being groomed as a strategic launchpad. This alarming information comes from a video of a rally held on October 30 in Khairpur Tamewali, Pakistan, where senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah Saif claimed that Saeed is not idle, but actively preparing an assault on India via Bangladesh, reported Times of India.

Delhi Blast

Fifteen people were killed on November 10 when a Hyundai i20 loaded with ammonium nitrate fuel oil and other explosives detonated near the Red Fort. The vehicle was being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad, who died in the explosion. On Tuesday, an undated self-recorded video of Mohammad surfaced online, in which he claimed that suicide bombing is “misunderstood.”

Earlier this month, new intelligence inputs pointed to a worrying escalation in Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. The reports indicated that major groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were preparing for a fresh wave of coordinated attacks.