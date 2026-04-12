‘Bad news...,' says US Vice President JD Vance after negotiation talks with Iran

After more than 21 hours of intense, direct negotiations brokered by Pakistan in Islamabad, the United States and Iran failed to reach a lasting agreement to end their conflict, US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters following the sessions, Vance described the outcome in stark terms while emphasizing America's firm position.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement," Vance said. "And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America."

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He added that the Iranian delegation "chose not to accept our terms," despite the US clearly outlining its red lines, particularly an ironclad commitment from Tehran to abandon any nuclear weapons development or a quick path to one.

The high-stakes talks, described as the most significant direct US-Iran engagement in decades, focused heavily on control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that emerged as a major sticking point.

Other issues included Iran's nuclear program, regional ceasefires involving Lebanon, and broader security concerns. Iran reportedly rejected proposals for joint control of the strait.

Vance, who led the US delegation alongside US special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had struck a cautiously optimistic tone before departing for Pakistan, warning Iran against "playing" the US while expressing hope for "positive" results if negotiations proceeded in good faith.

Prior to the talks, Vance stated, “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand... If they’re gonna try and play us, then they’re gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

.@VP in Islamabad, Pakistan: "We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement — and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/RLIQ30btO5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026

The negotiations followed a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, amid a six-week conflict that has caused significant casualties and economic disruption across the Middle East.

Pakistan's role as mediator drew international attention, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling the talks a "make or break" effort.

No immediate comment was available from the Iranian side on Vance's remarks, though Iranian officials had previously signaled they entered the talks from a position of strength.

Vance indicated the US would continue coordinating closely with President Trump and remains committed to its core demands. Further rounds remain possible, but no date has been set.

