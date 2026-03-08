Bahrain claims Iran attacks civilian targets, hitting water desalination plant

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said on Sunday that Iran carried out a drone strike that hit a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of attacking civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said, "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack."

The attack comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his earlier comments on regional military operations were “misinterpreted by the enemy seeking to create divisions with neighboring countries,” according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel.

The clarification comes after a period of diplomatic uncertainty, during which earlier remarks implied a possible halt to military operations against Gulf countries, even as regional attacks persisted. In response to these interpretations, Pezeshkian underscored the significance of fraternal relations, stating, “It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours.”

However, Pezeshkian reiterated the need for defensive action, stating that Tehran is “forced to retaliate to attacks,” while clarifying that such responses do not indicate any conflict with neighbouring countries or an intention to “upset their people.”

Pezeshkian had earlier appeared to adopt a conciliatory tone. In a televised address on Saturday, he said the leadership council had decided that neighbouring countries would not be attacked unless they initiated provocation.

"I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries," Pezeshkian said, adding that there would be no missile launches unless attacks against Iran originated from those specific nations.

Despite this outreach to neighbouring countries, the Iranian President adopted a defiant tone in response to Western pressure, dismissing any possibility of surrender as the US-Israel campaign intensifies. “They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave,” he asserted.

This stance was a direct response to US President Donald Trump, who recently wrote on Truth Social that there would be “no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender.” Trump said negotiations would only consider an agreement after the current leadership fully yields and is replaced by “great & acceptable leader(s).”

In the same post, Trump also expressed an ambition to rebuild the country under the slogan “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)” and had earlier indicated a desire to be personally involved in choosing Iran’s next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike, according to Axios.

With the inputs from ANI...