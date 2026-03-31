Balen Shah means business: Nepal's new PM arrests former leaders in bold opening move

Nepal just had one of the most dramatic political shake-ups in its recent history — and it happened within hours of a new government taking power.

Nepal had seen plenty of political transitions before, but nothing quite like this. The ink on Balendra Shah's oath was barely dry when he did something nobody expected — he had former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak arrested. No waiting, no settling in, no political courtesies. Just action. The two men now face accusations of fuelling the violent protests that shook Nepal in September 2025 and then making things far worse when they had the power to calm them down.

This wasn't a slow, bureaucratic process. It was immediate, deliberate, and—for a region where former leaders usually walk away from power with their influence intact — remarkably bold.

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What actually happened in September 2025?

The protests that triggered all of this weren't small or quiet. Thousands of young Nepalis — many calling themselves part of a "Gen-Z uprising" — took to the streets in cities across the country, fed up with years of governance failures and what they saw as growing foreign influence over Nepal's politics.

Things turned ugly. Peaceful demonstrations gave way to violent clashes between protesters and security forces. Lives were lost. And a government inquiry commission later concluded that decisions made by Oli's administration — particularly the heavy-handed crackdown authorized by Lekhak as Home Minister — made everything worse, not better.

That commission's recommendation for legal action set the stage for the arrests once power changed hands.

The China question

There's a bigger story underneath the legal charges, and most people in Nepal know it.

During his time in power, Oli leaned heavily toward Beijing — signing deals under China's Belt and Road Initiative and deepening security ties in ways that made many Nepalis uncomfortable. Critics felt the country was trading away its independence for infrastructure money. Lekhak was seen as a key backer of these same policies.

So when these two men were arrested, a lot of observers read it as more than just accountability for the 2025 protests. It felt like a political statement: Nepal is reassessing its relationship with China, and the era of quietly drifting into Beijing's orbit may be over.

Who is Balendra Shah?

Shah didn't come up through the traditional political machine. He built his reputation as an independent, no-nonsense reformer — someone genuinely frustrated with how Nepal had been run. His rise felt different from the usual political cycle, and his first hours in office suggest he intends to govern differently too.

He's promised to clean up state institutions, crack down on corruption, and rebuild public trust. Arresting two of the most powerful figures in recent Nepali politics before the ink on his oath was even dry sends a clear message: he's not here to play it safe.

What comes next?

Nobody's pretending this will be easy. Oli and Lekhak have denied everything, and they still have supporters. There will be legal battles, political pressure, and likely some diplomatic friction — China won't be indifferent to what's happening.

For a lot of Nepalis, though, the legal details almost don't matter right now. What matters is that for once, powerful people are actually facing consequences — something that hasn't happened nearly enough in this country's political history. Whether this turns out to be a genuine reckoning or just one set of politicians using the courts to punish another, only time will tell. But right now, Nepal feels like it's standing at the edge of something. What comes next will define the country for years.

Nepal is at a turning point. The world — and its own citizens — will be watching to see which way it goes.

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