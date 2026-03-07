Nepal election results: Balen Shah secures landslide victory over veteran leader KP Oli
In a historic political upset, former Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah defeated former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5 .
In a major political upset in Nepal’s General Elections 2026, former Kathmandu mayor Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah defeated former prime minister KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5 by a wide margin. According to the vote count, Shah secured 68,348 votes, while Oli polled 18,734.
The Election Commission of Nepal said Shah’s party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has also swept the polls across the Kathmandu Valley, signalling a significant shift in the country’s political landscape.
(This is a developing story.)
