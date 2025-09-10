So, what has Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah done to become the darling of Nepal's youth, so much so that they now see him as their future prime minister? The key to Balen Shah's popularity is his unorthodox style and high-impact initiatives. This now-ex-rapper became a face in Nepal's underground hip-hop movement with hits such as 'Balidan' (Sacrifice), which has been viewed more than 7 million times on YouTube. His music, commenting on topics such as corruption, inequality, poverty, and political inefficiency, struck chords in the frustrations of Nepali youth. Balen Shah was born on April 27, 1990, in Kathmandu, and he graduated in engineering from India. In 2022, he ran as an independent candidate for Kathmandu Mayor, defeating seasoned politicians from major parties like Nepali Congress and CPN-UML by a significant margin of over 23,000 votes, securing 61,767 votes.

Transformative Changes as Mayor

Since he was elected mayor in May 2022, Balen Shah has driven a string of reforms to tackle Kathmandu's deep-seated urban issues. With little budget and authority given to the Kathmandu city mayor, he never let these limitations hamper his drive, cementing his popular image with the youth.

The Bulldozer Campaign Success

As the mayor of Kathmandu, Balen Shah initiated the influential 'Bulldozer Campaign' to raze illegal buildings. The campaign focused on buildings erected on public land, such as police substations on roadsides and building materials within Tribhuvan International Airport. The campaign even faced off against the Civil Aviation Authority.

Since taking office in 2022, Balen has targeted Kathmandu's endemic problems of unplanned urbanization and encroachment. The operation included the destruction of illegal buildings on government land, including shops, police substations, and private houses, and was called the 'Bulldozer Campaign' by the local press. It aimed to liberate riverbanks, roads, and sidewalks from encroachment. For example, building materials at Tribhuvan International Airport and police booths along sidewalks were destroyed. Even though an interim order by the Patan High Court temporarily suspended it, the campaign solidified Balen's reputation as a brave leader, although it was criticized. Human Rights Watch condemned what it said was excessive force used against street vendors. However, the campaign galvanized young people by sending a strong message against corruption and encroachment.

Revitalising the Tukucha River

Balen Shah had the private structures erected above the Tukucha River demolished in order to restore its natural course and finish a beautification campaign. The campaign also involved him fighting with the courts, but Kathmandu residents mostly welcomed his intentions.

The 72-Year-Old Prime Minister and The 35-Year-Old Mayor

While serving as Kathmandu's Mayor, Balen Shah often fought with then Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who was 72 years old, on numerous issues. The Oli-Balen feud intensified as Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) started tearing down illegally built structures and commercial hoardings flouting municipal bylaws. Historically, influential individuals, based on political affiliations, would ride roughshod over KMC official notices. But Balen was an exception. Persuasion failing, he sent municipal troops to raze unauthorized buildings. The first such high-profile razing was against a person associated with CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist–Leninist). In days to come, UML Central Committee member Mahesh Basnet publicly warned Balen of bodily harm if the latter "did not mend his ways." The tensions increased further when Balen made plans to evict illegal dwellers, especially on riverbanks. These moves increased the popularity of Balen Shah but also invited criticism.

Rescuing Child Laborers from MP's Home

Balen Shah has never hesitated from taking bold, and sometimes contentious, decisions. He once rescued child laborers from the house of a Member of Parliament belonging to then-Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's party. His action was both applauded and criticized, marking his dedication to justice in the face of political opposition. His public showdown with the Prime Minister over this matter cemented his image as a dashing leader who is not afraid to take on the establishment.

Kathmandu's Revamp of Waste Management

Waste management was perhaps Balen's most urgent challenge as Kathmandu Mayor, a problem that had deepened as a consequence of political red tape and bureaucratic inefficiency. Balen moved toughly to solve it. He agreed with the Urban Development Ministry on June 6, 2022, and resumed waste pickup from July 7. On August 18, 2022, he ordered private firms to deal with piled-up waste. Even though there were some breaks in collection, his work brought much-needed attention and action to the problem.

Textbook-Free Fridays

As Kathmandu Mayor, Balen Shah continued to launch new experiments. In order to make kids' education fun and not so burdensome, he came up with the idea of 'Textbook-Free Fridays' in schools. The purpose is to connect kids with technology, skills, and practical learning beyond regular textbooks one day a week. On Fridays, the students engage in creativity activities, online education, and life skills training rather than using traditional textbooks, promoting their overall development. Balen Shah has termed it an effort to innovate in the education sector and orient children to confront challenges in actual life.

Transparency and Public Engagement

Adopting the requirements of the new era, Balen Shah started live streaming public meetings to provide transparency and direct access to the office of the Mayor for citizens. His active participation on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) made governance reachable, enabling him to connect with problems directly.

Distance from Political Parties

One of the main standout characteristics of Balen Shah has been that he has kept an equidistance from political parties. This style has earned him greatly among young people who were disenchanted with previous leaders and their accused corrupt politics. His win initiated a wave of independent candidates in Nepal. Balen is just 35 years old but is regarded as a familiar figure by Gen Z and millennials. His contemporary dress code—black blazers, jeans, and rectangular glasses—and his engaging activities on sites such as TikTok, X, and Instagram have won him over to the hearts of youths. His rap culture origins and "diss culture" image have provided him with a reputation for fearlessness and anti-establishment rebellion. Time Magazine placed him on its 2023 'Top 100 Emerging Leaders' list, and his work has been featured by The New York Times, further establishing his international reputation.

