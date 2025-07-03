Bali Strait Ferry Disaster: 4 Dead, 38 Missing After Vessel Capsizes in Rough Waters

Four people have been confirmed dead after a ferry carrying dozens of people and vehicles sank in the Bali Strait, of Indonesia, local media reported on Thursday.

Indonesia news agency, Antara, said the Tunu Pratama Jaya roll-on/roll-off vessel was carrying 12 crew members, 53 passengers, and 22 vehicles, including 14 large trailer trucks, when it capsized in the rough waters off Bali Island.

The vessel KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, which departed from Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi en route to Gilimanuk in Bali, sank just 25 minutes after setting sail at 10:56 p.m. local time, going down around 11:20 p.m., according to authorities. The incident was first reported by a harbour patrol officer on duty in Gilimanuk waters.

The country's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said that search and rescue efforts are continuing amid rough conditions.

Media outlet The Jakarta Globe said that the Search and Rescue Vessel (SAR) the KN Permadi was deployed to support search and rescue efforts.

"The total number of people on board was 65. Twenty-three survived, four died," said Nanang Sigit, head of the Surabaya SAR Office today as per the Jakarata Globe. He said that the search still continues for 38 missing persons.

Bodies of the deceased have been transported to Negara General Hospital in Bali, while survivors are receiving treatment at the Gilimanuk port area.

In a Meteorology report, Bali residents have been advised to remain vigilant against high wind speeds and large waves in the waters of north and south Bali from June 29 to July 2.

Meanwhile, as per Antara news agency, on June 25 this year a long boat carrying 13 soccer players capsized near Batam City in Riau Islands. Ten people survived the accident while three others reportedly went missing.

On June 18 in the year 2018, MV Sinar Bangun with 202 passengers on board capsized at the bottom of Lake Toba in North Sumatra Province. Three passengers lost their lives, while 164 others had gone missing. There were only 21 survivors of the tragedy.