'Ball Is In Their Court': PM Shehbaz Says Pakistan Open To Talks If Afghanistan Meets Conditions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stated that Pakistan was open to dialogue with Afghanistan, provided Kabul met Islamabad’s "justified" conditions, following recent deadly border clashes between the two countries, Dawn reported.

According to the publication, the two sides agreed on a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday after escalating violence along the border raised fears of broader conflict. The Foreign Office confirmed that the ceasefire, requested by the Taliban and mutually agreed, took effect at 6 pm local time on 15 October and would last for 48 hours.

Addressing the federal cabinet in the wake of the skirmishes, Shehbaz said, “Yesterday we decided the temporary 48-hour ceasefire [and] the message has been sent that if they want to fulfil our justified conditions through talks, then we are ready. The ball is in their court.”

He added that if the Afghan government was “sincere and serious,” it should take the initiative to begin negotiations. The prime minister also noted that Pakistan’s allies, particularly Qatar, were actively working to defuse tensions.

Expressing hope for a lasting resolution, Shehbaz emphasised the need to eliminate the presence of the "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to terrorist groups, from Afghan territory, to ensure it is no longer used as a base for attacks on Pakistan.

Reiterating his position, he said the continuation of the ceasefire would depend on "solid demands," warning, "If this was only done to buy time, then we won't accept it."

The prime minister mentioned that Pakistani officials had travelled to Kabul on several occasions for "cordial dialogue" aimed atthe peaceful resolution of issues. However, he remarked, "Unfortunately, despite all efforts, this was not possible."

During his recent meeting with the Qatari Emir in Egypt, Shehbaz noted that the Emir had condemned the latest border incident and expressed willingness to mediate in reducing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Shehbaz also commended Pakistan’s armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for their response during the clashes, stating it was "necessary" due to the high number of lives lost in counter-terror operations.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Shehbaz described the halt in fighting and casualties as a "great achievement," according to Dawn. He expressed appreciation for "United States President Donald Trump and all Muslim countries," singling out Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, Indonesia, and the UAE for their roles in brokering the ceasefire.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause, stating, “The Palestinians should get their own state,” and pledged that Pakistan would continue advocating for their right to sovereignty.

On the economic front, Shehbaz welcomed the recent staff-level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and lauded the efforts of his economic team and the finance ministry. He expressed hope that "this should be the last programme that Pakistan enters with the IMF," and stressed the need for the country to free itself from debt through "continuous struggle and effort."

(With inputs from ANI)