‘Ballet Between Dragon And Elephanat Is Only Choice’: China On PM Modi’s ‘Positive’ Remarks

China on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing dialogue over discord. Beijing said cooperation between the two nations is the only way forward for mutual success.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged Modi’s statement in a media briefing, saying, "China noted Prime Minister Modi’s recent positive statement on China-India relations and appreciates it."

She highlighted the significance of the meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October, stating that it provided strategic direction for improving bilateral ties. "Both sides have earnestly followed through on important common understandings, strengthened exchanges, and achieved positive outcomes," Mao said.

Referring to the historical relationship between the two nations, Mao noted, "In the 2,000-plus years of interactions, the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges and learned from each other, contributing to civilizational achievements and human progress."

Modi’s comments came during an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman, where he said normalcy had returned to the India-China border following discussions with Xi to defuse tensions from the 2020 Ladakh clashes. "Our focus is to ensure that these differences don’t turn into disputes. That’s what we actively work toward. Instead of discord, we emphasize dialogue, because only through dialogue can we build a stable, cooperative relationship that serves the best interests of both nations," Modi said.

Mao reiterated China’s stance on the importance of collaboration, stating that both countries share the responsibility of accelerating development and supporting each other’s success. "This serves the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people, meets regional aspirations, and aligns with the historical trend of the Global South growing stronger, contributing to world peace," she said.

She echoed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent comments, emphasizing that China and India should act as partners in mutual growth. "A cooperative pas de deux, a ballet between the dragon and the elephant, is the only choice for both sides," Mao added.

China expressed its readiness to work with India to implement key agreements between the two leaders and strengthen diplomatic ties, particularly as both nations mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. "China stands ready to advance bilateral ties on the track of stable and sound development," Mao said.

Modi also underscored the deep historical ties between India and China, highlighting their shared past when they accounted for over 50% of global GDP. "Our cooperation is not only mutually beneficial but also essential for global peace and prosperity," he said.

(With PTI inputs)